Prior to the start of Sunday's game against the Detroit Lions, reports surfaced that Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was poised to play through Week 3 and have surgery on a torn ulnar collateral ligament in his thumb.

Following the Cardinals 26-23 loss, head coach Kliff Kingsbury confirmed that Baker would have a "procedure here very soon." While Kingsbury did not specifically address the exact injury Baker is facing, the Pro-Bowl safety wore heavy wrapping and tape around his right hand. Baker, himself, also tweeted that "up next for Me is surgery."

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport also reported that in addition to having surgery to repair the ligament, "Baker's plan, sources say, is to play today at home, then have surgery this week. While (New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew) Brees was out six weeks, Baker hopes to miss just one game."

If that timeline holds true, Baker would be absent for the Cardinals' Week 4 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. In his three NFL seasons before 2020, Baker has missed just two games, both coming in 2018. Last season was his first as a full 16-game starter.

According to Dr. David Chao of profootballdoc.com and who can be heard on SiriusXM NFL Radio, there is hope Baker could play next week.

Chao told AllCardinals, "Given his position, he can safely play through with a cast. Although he is reported to likely miss next week after surgery, I think he could return even after surgery and play next week."

The Cardinals secondary has been the most targeted position group by the injury bug this year. Cornerback Robert Alford was lost for the season in training camp after suffering a pectoral injury, which he had surgery to repair. Safety Jalen Thompson was placed on reserve/injured after injuring his ankle in Week 1 after playing just two snaps against the San Francisco 49ers. Thompson's backup, safety Chris Banjo, left Sunday's game against Detroit with a hamstring injury.

As a result, safety Deionte Thompson — who was inactive in Week 1 — played his most defensive snaps of the season. Safety Curtis Riley, who was signed to Arizona's active roster off the Pittsburgh Steelers' practice squad also got in for his first live action. Thompson finished with three solo tackles compared to Riley's one.

Safety Charles Washington is primarily a special-teams player and there are no other players at the position on either the active roster or practice squad.

During the game against the Lions, Baker made an athletic pass breakup on third down, deflecting a pass from Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. In the process, the broadcast showed Baker gripping his left hand — the wrapping for his presumed thumb injury was on his right — and appearing in some pain. Baker continued to play for the rest of the game and Kingsbury said he was not yet aware of any issues post-game.

"I'm not sure about the left hand," he said.