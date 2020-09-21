Negative plays. They are the bane of every coach’s existence.

But for Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury, it’s a mantra expressed within the reality that his team is an undefeated 2-0 for the first time since 2015, while also producing as many negative plays as they have in both their wins over San Francisco and Washington.

The Cardinals had 14 negative plays for 87 yards against the Football Team to go with 12 for 71 from Week 1 against the 49ers. Those are a combination of penalties and negative yards via runs or sacks.

Kingsbury said the goal is to keep the total negative plays in a game to under five, so that shows there’s a long way to go.

“It stopped drives versus one of the best d-lines in football,” Kingsbury said Monday. “That's no way to make a living and our players understand that we have to take what we're seeing on the practice field, transition to the games and just execute at a higher level. And hopefully that happens soon.”

One holding penalty negated a touchdown run by quarterback Kyler Murray, but they three plays later on a scoring pass from Murray to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, his first touchdown as a Cardinal. Other penalties led to second-and-12, second-and-21, second-and-23 and second-and-19 situations. A 7-yard sack produced second-and-17 and a 1-yard loss on a short pass to running back Chase Edmonds on third-and-1 led to a punt on fourth-and-4, when two more yards were lost because he fumbled backward out of bounds.

Sunday, the Cardinals had five penalties of 10 or more yards and eight for 73 total. The week before, there were also five double-digit penalties, all for 10 yards.

Two of the 25 negative plays were Murray interceptions, in which the Cardinals don’t include the return yards as part of the total. If those were counted, that would add another 17 yards to the total lost.

Said Kingsbury: “You have that many penalties and shoot yourself in the foot over and over and stop drives; that's what will hold us back. We've struggled. It just shows there's a lot of room for improvement, but the margin of error is going to get smaller and smaller. We can't continue to do that and expect to win games.”

Charting the Negative Plays:

Week 1 vs. San Francisco

Penalties/lost yards: Intentional grounding QB Kyler Murray/10; illegal block in the back WR DeAndre Hopkins/10; false start LG Justin Pugh/5; hold TE Darrell Daniels/10; false start RB Kenyan Drake/5; trip LG Justin Pugh/10; hold C Lamont Gaillard/10. Total: 7/60

Scrimmage plays/lost yards: Interception QB Kyler Murray/16; sack QB Kyler Murray/5; rush RB Chase Edmonds/4; sack QB Kyler Murray/1; rush RB Kenyan Drake/1. Total: 5/27

Week 2 vs. Washington

Penalties/lost yards: Hold TE Dan Arnold/10; illegal block in the back RT Kelvin Bachum/10; chop block TE Darrell Daniels/15; illegal snap C Lamont Gaillard/5; intentional grounding QB Kyler Murray 13; delay of game team/5; hold RG J.R. Sweezy 10; delay of game team/5. Total: 8/73

Scrimmage plays/lost yards: Rush RB Kenyan Drake/2; interception QB Kyler Murray/1; sack QB Kyler Murray/7; sack QB Kyler Murray /1; reception RB Chase Edmonds/1; rush RB Chase Edmonds/3. Total: 6/15