Hopkins Held Out Sunday for 'Precautionary' Hamstring Tightness

Ahead of the Arizona Cardinals first padded practice of training camp Monday, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was held out of Sunday's session as a precautionary measure due to a tight left hamstring, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Since camp began Wednesday, Hopkins has been a full participant, other than Sunday.

"Hop has a bit of some left hamstring tightness," Kingsbury told reporters via videoconference. "(Being held out was) more precautionary than anything ... He wasn't out there for the start of practice."

This year marks the first that Hopkins is not spending training camp in Houston as a member of the Texans. It is also the first in which the league as a whole is dealing with extra precautions regarding player safety in regards to COVID-19. While the focus has been on keeping players safe from disease, on-field injuries are still extremely prevalent. They will be especially so as teams begin padded practices.

With the lack of traditional offseason programs due to the coronavirus forcing the NFL to suspend in-person training at facilities during the summer, teams have been adjusting back to that lifestyle since returning. Players were expected to have stayed in shape on their own and it will be evident which of them best prepared when the season kicks off.

As for the beginning of padded practices Monday, Kingsbury is excited for "real football" in State Farm Stadium again.

"That's what we're looking for, just getting back to to playing real football," he said. "We won't be taking to the ground, but we'll have some physicality out there. And that's we want. It's going to be here quick, 28 days I think from today we'll be in San Francisco. And so, we have a lot of making up to do and there'll be a bunch of padded practices where we're trying to get ourselves game ready and tomorrow will be the start of that."

The Cardinals also utilized Sunday's session as a tryout of the automated crowd noise system that the NFl plans to operate during games this year as a result of the lack of fans in attendance. Although it was strange, Kingsbury said the league is working out the kinks and trying to maximize the environment as best it can.

"I believe that's a work in progress as well,' Kingsbury said. "I mean, it's uncharted territory for all of us, those guys at NFL headquarters included. And so, I think there'll be some experimentation and it may go on into the season a little bit, but there'll be some form of noise and we just want to be prepared for it and practice with it as much as we're able to."

As for Hopkins, there was no indication as to whether he is expected back at practice Monday.