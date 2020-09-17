Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury touched on a variety of subjects during his Wednesday virtual 'Zoom' press conference with the media. Here then is AllCardinals' debut version of KliffsNotes:

On whether he believes the team could have benefitted by having training-camp practices in their stadium without fans:

“I'm not sure if anything prepares you for what that was. I'm hopeful that now that we have one under our belt, we can adjust a little bit sooner. We started slow and a lot of that had to do with how well San Francisco was playing, but we have to be able to come out, get ourselves ready to go and operate at a high level. I would hope that familiarity with our stadium helps that, but we got to find a way whatever it is to get ourselves going in that first quarter.”

On running back Chase Edmonds’ contribution against the 49ers and scoring the team’s first touchdown of the season:

“We feel Chase is a starting running back in this league. And you saw last year when he had his opportunity before he got hurt. He was playing his butt off and that's what we've seen all camp and he is no-nonsense, all about his business, works really hard at it, takes pride in his craft. And when he gets his opportunity, he makes the most of it and you saw that on Sunday. He'll continue to have a major role in this offense and on special teams as well, but he's a guy who can do it all.”

On what he noticed in Week 1 as players were in their first game after a late-starting training camp and no preseason games:

“There's no question guys were tired. Just the nervous energy all that stuff that you kind of get to work out in the four preseason games; it hit all at once and by the end of those games and even the tape I've been watching, there's obviously some sloppy plays and stuff you'd like to get cleaned up. There's not a lot of juice (from the crowd) coming to lift you up in some crucial situations. But I do believe teams will make a huge jump from Week 1 to Week 2 and get the knack of playing in an empty stadium.”

On the status of wide receiver KeeSean Johnson, who was placed on reserve/COVID-19 last Friday:

“Still in that wait-and-see mode. He'll continue to be tested and we're just waiting for him to be cleared and clear the protocol and then we'll get him back. But unfortunate for KeeSean, I thought he was one of the most improved players in camp and I know he's antsy to get back. So we're all fired up and hopefully that'll be sooner rather than later.”

On defensive tackle Angelo Blackson, who played 23 snaps Sunday and had the team’s first sack of the season after participating in his first practice the Wednesday before the game:

“He came in and had a heck of a ball game. We knew we were getting a solid player, but he came in and I thought he was as good as anybody on the field at that position on Sunday. Had a big sack and was disruptive the entire game. He’s a no-nonsense guy that came in right away and just went to work. And so we've been really impressed with him. And I think that was a great pickup by Steve (general manager Steve Keim).”

On center Lamont Gaillard, who stepped in for starter Mason Cole in the third quarter Sunday:

“Very impressive. And that's how he's been. He's a very confident young man. He believes he could start anywhere and could be playing anywhere and he prepares that way. So I think when he stepped in, nobody blinked, he handled himself well, he made the calls. He led that group and I couldn’t have been more impressed by the way he handled things to lead two fourth-quarter touchdown drives to seal that game. In his first meaningful playing time in the NFL, that'll build a lot of confidence for him moving forward.”

Photo: Arizona Cardinals