Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury wants his offense constantly moving this training camp.

He led one of the highest-tempo attacks in the NFL last season, per Football Outsiders, and feels that they can be even more efficient in his second year. Reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year quarterback Kyler Murray has had a full season under Kingsbury's Air-Raid system and was one of the main beneficiaries of the Cardinals' acquisition of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Kingsbury said the speed at which the offense has practiced to this point in training camp is forcing the defense to adjust on the fly.

"These first couple of weeks, we're going to push the tempo," Kingsbury said following Wednesday's session. "We are going to make guys get lined up quickly. I want them to think on the run, kind of over-stress them, over-train that aspect of it and then we'll settle back in our mock game week and start doing some different things, but it's all part of the process.

"We've got to get in shape as well."

Linebacker De'Vondre Campbell is one of the team's new additions who signed with Arizona after four years with the Atlanta Falcons, the last of which he led the team in tackles with 129.

As a new member of the roster, he has not had much in-person, on-field time with his teammates to practice calls and alignments. With Kingsbury saying he is operating the offense at a quicker pace during team periods, the defense has been forced to adjust, even if they are not fully prepared for the play-call.

"The biggest challenge is the the speed that our offense practices," Campbell said Wednesday. "They practice at an extremely high tempo, higher than probably 90 percent of the teams in the NFL. So, for me, being in a new defense, sometimes it's kind of hard getting lined up getting calls out and and getting everything situated. But, if we can get used to doing it in practice, then it'll be easy on game day."

Linebacker Evan Weaver joined the team as a rookie sixth-round draft choice whose first on-field NFL experience has been during preseason training camp. Rookie minicamps were canceled due to the coronavirus.

He said his practices at California prepared him for the transition to the pros as they were relatively high-tempo. However, the adjustment to handling a high-flying professional offense can take time. Weaver said he has a plan to continue to work toward getting accustomed to it.

"It definitely makes it difficult for new players like myself, but that just means that I have to try harder, keep studying, keep learning the playbook, keep watching film and can't make the same mistake two days in a row," he said Wednesday. "You've got to get better every day and just keep stacking days on each other. And if I can keep doing that, I feel like I'll have a pretty good shot."