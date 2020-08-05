Looking back on the Arizona Cardinals 2020 NFL Draft, a few aspects may still stand out. Yet, nothing sparked more of an internet frenzy than head coach Kliff Kingsbury's home.

As the draft got underway, the Cardinals posted a photo of Kingsbury in his Paradise Valley home, which became the talk of the night.

It was the perfect picture to capture the escapade of his view of Camelback Mountain, showing off a well-lit fire pit, a pool with a cabana and a room that could pass for a lounge at a luxury resort centered by a massive television screen. Oh, and he had his feet propped up on the table in front of him to cap off the leisure evening.

Kingsbury had a feeling his photo would spark conversation, which he discussed on NFL Network's Good Morning Football Wednesday.

"Going into it, I knew I was going to be super extra in the picture," Kingsbury said. "I do think the fire, since it was 100 degrees and sunny outside, was a bit much. I laid four phones out on the table because the NFL gave us a couple. Yeah, I just wanted to make it as extra as possible and it turned out good.

"It made for fun."

His strategy worked, as it added an extra entertaining element to the virtual festivities of draft night.

Even the defending Super Bowl MVP out of Kansas City, and Kingsbury's college quarterback at Texas Tech, Patrick Mahomes, said he strived for a house like that. With his new contract, he might be able to do just that.

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was not blind to the hype during his virtual press conference following the first night of the draft.

"As soon as I get off this call, I’ll get back with our scouts and our coaches and we’ll continue to work the calls in free agency and see if we can recruit these guys here," he said. "Coach (Kingsbury) has been using FaceTime and showing them his palatial estate and trying to recruit them that way, so that should help.”

Kingsbury said he could've gone even more outlandish with the photo had it not been for one particular NFL rule.

"The NFL only allowed us to have one person at the house or else I may have had some people on the float swans or a DJ doing it big, but there's always next year, hopefully," Kingsbury said.