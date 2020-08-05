AllCardinals
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

'Extra': Kingsbury Intentional with Draft Night Home Shot

Alex Weiner

Looking back on the Arizona Cardinals 2020 NFL Draft, a few aspects may still stand out. Yet, nothing sparked more of an internet frenzy than head coach Kliff Kingsbury's home. 

As the draft got underway, the Cardinals posted a photo of Kingsbury in his Paradise Valley home, which became the talk of the night. 

It was the perfect picture to capture the escapade of his view of Camelback Mountain, showing off a well-lit fire pit, a pool with a cabana and a room that could pass for a lounge at a luxury resort centered by a massive television screen. Oh, and he had his feet propped up on the table in front of him to cap off the leisure evening.

Kingsbury had a feeling his photo would spark conversation, which he discussed on NFL Network's Good Morning Football Wednesday.  

"Going into it, I knew I was going to be super extra in the picture," Kingsbury said. "I do think the fire, since it was 100 degrees and sunny outside, was a bit much. I laid four phones out on the table because the NFL gave us a couple. Yeah, I just wanted to make it as extra as possible and it turned out good. 

"It made for fun."

His strategy worked, as it added an extra entertaining element to the virtual festivities of draft night.

Even the defending Super Bowl MVP out of Kansas City, and Kingsbury's college quarterback at Texas Tech, Patrick Mahomes, said he strived for a house like that. With his new contract, he might be able to do just that. 

Cardinals general manager Steve Keim was not blind to the hype during his virtual press conference following the first night of the draft.

"As soon as I get off this call, I’ll get back with our scouts and our coaches and we’ll continue to work the calls in free agency and see if we can recruit these guys here," he said. "Coach (Kingsbury) has been using FaceTime and showing them his palatial estate and trying to recruit them that way, so that should help.”

Kingsbury said he could've gone even more outlandish with the photo had it not been for one particular NFL rule. 

"The NFL only allowed us to have one person at the house or else I may have had some people on the float swans or a DJ doing it big, but there's always next year, hopefully," Kingsbury said.

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
Shravaka
Shravaka

The only thing missing was a few Arizona Cardinal Cheerleaders sun bathing by the pool! "That" would have been epic...

Mason Kern
Mason Kern

Editor

Kingsbury was most certainly the talk of that night.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Evan Weaver Caps 'Long Journey' by Signing Rookie Deal

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Evan Weaver signed his first NFL contract recently, a four-year deal.

Mason Kern

by

MasonKern

'High-Risk' OL Marcus Gilbert Has Peace of Mind with Opt-Out

The timeline of his decision suggests Arizona Cardinals OL Marcus Gilbert was aided by the confirmed agreement between the NFL and NFLPA.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

In First Week of 'Training Camp,' 225 Players Unavailable at Some Point

It was a busy Tuesday with Detroit Lions Matthew Stafford one of 33 COVID players activated and four more official opt-outs.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Cardinals Jersey Gave DeAndre Hopkins 'Chills'

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins dawned his No. 10 jersey for the first time once training camp started.

Mason Kern

Special Teams Units Looking Solid Entering Training Camp

Analysis of the Arizona Cardinals special teams as training camp on-field work gets closer.

Howard Balzer

Marcus Gilbert Opts Out, Opens Right Tackle Competition

Arizona Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert announced his intention Tuesday to not participate this year.

Mason Kern

Rashard Lawrence Signs 'Special' First NFL Contract

Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Rashard Lawrence signed his first NFL contract recently, a four-year deal.

Mason Kern

NFL Players Disrespect Offensive Linemen in Top 100

The recently unveiled NFL Top 100, which is voted on by players, had just nine offensive linemen among 55 offensive players listed.

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Arizona Cardinals Cut Three; Begin Camp Acclimation Period

The Arizona Cardinals began the acclimation period after waiving three more college free agents that were signed after the draft.

Howard Balzer

by

alexweiner

Rookie DL Leki Fotu 'Truly Grateful' for First NFL Contract

Arizona Cardinals rookie defensive lineman Leki Fotu signed a four-year deal, his first NFL contract.

Mason Kern

by

alexweiner