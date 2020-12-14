Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips’ return to the lineup after being activated from reserve/injured Saturday didn’t last very long. On the fourth play of Sunday's game at the New York Giants, Phillips went down with a hamstring injury, the same injury that held him out for four weeks.

On Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that Phillips would be out for next week’s game at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. This would be Phillips' fifth missed game of the season after he signed a three-year contract as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.

He got hurt again during the play in which Markus Golden strip-sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and returned the fumble recovery to the New York 9-yard line. It was a play that Kingsbury said set the tone for the defensive onslaught that ensued (eight sacks, five forced fumbles and five tackles for loss). But, it resulted in a lost starter.

"It was a long play with the turnover," Kingsbury said. "And just unfortunate. He's a great person and a great teammate. And I know he's down that he won't be able to play this week. And we'll kind of go from there with that situation."

Kingsbury emphasized that the team believed Phillips was fully ready to play Sunday.

"We definitely did not anticipate him getting hurt again," Kingsbury said. "It's unfortunate, he worked really hard to come back. And he looked really good in practice."

Phillips finished with one combined tackle that occurred on the second play of the game. He has 11 total on the season with three quarterback hits and two sacks.

The Cardinals also had two offensive linemen get injured including right tackle Kelvin Beachum, although he only missed four snaps with a back issue. Left guard Justin Pugh played only 36 snaps after suffering a calf injury.

Kingsbury didn’t make any specific injury announcements, saying he would know more later.

"Still working through it at this point; there were a number of guys banged up," Kingsbury said. "Hopefully none too serious. But I will have a better feel for that this afternoon."

That also means no more will be known publicly until Wednesday.