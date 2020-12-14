SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Kliff Kingsbury: DT Jordan Phillips Out Next Sunday

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals defensive tackle Jordan Phillips’ return to the lineup after being activated from reserve/injured Saturday didn’t last very long. On the fourth play of Sunday's game at the New York Giants, Phillips went down with a hamstring injury, the same injury that held him out for four weeks. 

On Monday, head coach Kliff Kingsbury noted that Phillips would be out for next week’s game at home against the Philadelphia Eagles. This would be Phillips' fifth missed game of the season after he signed a three-year contract as an unrestricted free agent during the offseason.

He got hurt again during the play in which Markus Golden strip-sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and returned the fumble recovery to the New York 9-yard line. It was a play that Kingsbury said set the tone for the defensive onslaught that ensued (eight sacks, five forced fumbles and five tackles for loss). But, it resulted in a lost starter.

"It was a long play with the turnover," Kingsbury said. "And just unfortunate. He's a great person and a great teammate. And I know he's down that he won't be able to play this week. And we'll kind of go from there with that situation."

Kingsbury emphasized that the team believed Phillips was fully ready to play Sunday.

"We definitely did not anticipate him getting hurt again," Kingsbury said. "It's unfortunate, he worked really hard to come back. And he looked really good in practice."

Phillips finished with one combined tackle that occurred on the second play of the game. He has 11 total on the season with three quarterback hits and two sacks.

The Cardinals also had two offensive linemen get injured including right tackle Kelvin Beachum, although he only missed four snaps with a back issue. Left guard Justin Pugh played only 36 snaps after suffering a calf injury.

Kingsbury didn’t make any specific injury announcements, saying he would know more later.

"Still working through it at this point; there were a number of guys banged up," Kingsbury said. "Hopefully none too serious. But I will have a better feel for that this afternoon."

That also means no more will be known publicly until Wednesday.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Johnson Rising, Isabella Falling in Cardinals Receivers Room

Arizona Cardinals 2019 second-round draft pick Andy Isabella was inactive for the first time this season in Week 14 and is trending down in the team's receiver rotation.

Mason Kern

Standings Update: Cardinals Spot to Lose in the NFC Wild-Card After Week 14

After defeating the New York Giants on Sunday, the Arizona Cardinals have a much better chance of making the playoffs.

Alex Weiner

Budda Baker's Speech Makes a Difference in Cardinals Win Over Giants

Arizona Cardinals captain Budda Baker made the stakes of Sunday's game against the New York Giants clear to his teammates, and they listened.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Dan Arnold Catch Kick-Started Offense

Arizona Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold scored the touchdown that helped energize the offense Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Three Takeaways: Cardinals Finish Off Giants with Dominant Defensive Display

The Arizona Cardinals snapped a three-game skid with a convincing performance against the New York Giants.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Haason Reddick Career Day Five Sacks

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Haason Reddick doubles season sack total with five in victory over the New York Giants.

Howard Balzer

Reddick 'Filled with Joy' after Record Sack Output in Win

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Haason Reddick had a historic game against the New York Giants Sunday.

Mason Kern

INSTANT RECAP: Cardinals Beat Giants, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive

Follow along for live updates, injuries, highlights from from Arizona Cardinals vs. New York Giants.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals-Giants GIFs that Keep on Giving

Highlight moments from the Arizona Cardinals Sunday Week 14 matchup against the New York Giants.

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Andy Isabella Inactive against New York Giants

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Andy Isabella is inactive Sunday, while DeAndre Hopkins is active and quarterback Daniel Jones is active for New York Giants.

Howard Balzer