In this much different summer of preparing for the regular season, there will be continued debate regarding how the absence of preseason games will affect the younger players seeking to be employed once the roster cutdown to 53 occurs on Sept. 5.

Although there will be 10 fewer players and a total of 80 overall when all franchises are at that number by Aug. 16, each team will have 16 athletes on the practice squad this season.

The new collective bargaining agreement raised the total from 10 to 12, and another four have been added to have more players in the event that COVID-19 affects the availability of players for games. One new wrinkle is that veterans can be included in those extra four spots.

This summer could be a litmus test for the future with no preseason games. While there is some value in them, they can also be disruptive when teams don’t practice the day before and after games, plus the two games involving travel.

There are coaches that believe having 19 consecutive days (with some off) of practice starting Aug. 17 will be beneficial for continuity.

Earlier this week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said he does think the absence of games “hurts the young players. There's no question not being able to get those live reps and show what they can do under the lights for you or the other 31 teams and that's unfortunate for them. But preparing your ones and twos, guys that will be on the game-day roster and playing those games, there's something to having that continuity. Not feeling like you have to get those young guys as many reps to go out there and execute what they need to execute and not get embarrassed on national TV.

“I think there can be some pluses to that if it's approached the right way and Week 1 is going to be a new experience for all of us not having the preseason games, but we're going to get as many reps as we can for those guys that are going to be starting that week and see where it goes.”

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Doug Pederson sees the positive in this year’s schedule.

“I think that this is actually a good time to be a late-round pick and possibly a free agent,” he said. We're going to get some really good opportunities here in these next coming weeks. They are going to learn a lot from the veterans. The way I have the schedule set up is for them to learn and to be successful. Then once we get into the padded portion of training camp is where we really get to see where these guys are.

“When you have an opportunity like this, it's for all of us as coaches in particular, of coaching everybody up. It's not just about the starters and getting them prepared, which we do every year, but now more importantly it's about getting these young guys (prepared), because we truly feel these young guys are going to be the ones who are going to have to help us throughout the entire season.”

Finally, Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry said what will be affected most is the ability to see players from other teams.

“I think we will have plenty of opportunity to evaluate our own roster," he said. "We will have plenty of practices. I know we are starting a little bit later than normal, but we will have plenty of practices to see all of our veterans, see all of our bubble guys and see all of our young guys. If you think about it in a normal year, it is nice to have those preseason games, but really, the majority of the evaluation process does come throughout those daily practices.

“Probably where the biggest challenge comes is as you evaluate other rosters externally. Now, we still do have plenty of information from whether it is veterans across the league and their pro career or younger players in terms of their college career. It is always nice to have those, call it 80-100 snaps during the preseason, but I feel confident that we will be able to navigate that really well once we get closer to the cutdown date.”