Kingsbury 'Evaluating Everything' with Cardinals 'Ace Corner' Free Agent Peterson

Patrick Peterson did not pick the best time to become a first-time free agent.

After the Arizona Cardinals selected the former star LSU cornerback No. 5 overall in the 2011 NFL Draft, Peterson progressed three years into his rookie deal before the franchise extended him five additional years with an additional $70 million. As such, the veteran defensive back has never dealt with the free agency process.

With this year's NFL season mired by the COVID-19 pandemic, league profits plummeted, leading to a decrease in overall revenue and a drop in the salary cap for the first time in about two decades.

"It's definitely going to be unique," Peterson said last Thursday. "I think it's the first time in 20 years that the cap is going down and is set at (a floor of) $175 million. Teams will have to do a great job of having their money managers putting their money in the right place to keep the key guys they need to help them win a championship."

Now a 30-year-old veteran, Peterson believes he has plenty of juice left in the tank. Earlier this year, he said he believes he has the capability to play effectively for five more seasons. Yet, whether that is for the Cardinals is out of his control.

"Everything is going to take care of itself," Peterson said. "I've done all I can to present that I would love to be here, but at the end of the day, it's up to them. We'll just have to wait and see what the future brings."

While Peterson clearly does not possess the same athletic ability he did in his prime as an eight-time Pro Bowler and three-time All-Pro — he was not selected for the Pro Bowl for the second consecutive season this year after making it every season since his rookie year previously — the Cardinals still heavily relied on him as their top option at the position.

Prior to Week 17, Peterson allowed 49 catches for 705 yards and five touchdowns on 79 targets this season, per Pro Football Focus.

"He is our ace corner," defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said Thursday. "And I think the league has changed so much from when guys were so-called lockdown corners. It's so much pass game now and the game is built with three and four wides. It was never built that way. The rules have changed to favor the offense, in my opinion. The pass game is just happening more, so there's no such thing in my opinion as a total lockdown corner. You have good players at corner, but every corner in this league is going to get beat on occasion.

"Pat is still playing consistent, good football for us. He gets challenged more often because everyone's getting challenged in this league with the pass game. But he is still a great leader, he works every day and he still helps us win. But I think, for all corners, the league has changed so much. Such a pass first league now, so it's hard to be a so-called lockdown corner in this league in 2020."

In the interim, the Cardinals will enter free agency attempting to view their roster with unbiased eyes and and open mind. Peterson has spent his entire career in Arizona and the free agent or draft market may not present many better options, depending on his desired price range.

"We're evaluating everything," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. "I love Patrick Peterson. He knows that and we'll see where that all goes, but every year you're going to have positional needs and things that come up that is viewed as more important than others in different positions. And we'll address all that moving forward this offseason."

In his own estimation, Peterson had a consistent year. Coming off one in which he was suspended for six games after violating the NFL's performance-enhancing drug policy, there was a clear intent to silence any reservations about his commitment to the franchise or on-field performance.

Peterson finished the year playing and starting in all 16 games, tallying 61 tackles (the most since his rookie year), eight passes defensed and three interceptions. He had not achieved the same stats in the latter two categories since 2017 and 2016, respectively.

"Honestly, I thought I played solid," Peterson said. "You have to fight through certain things and you have to win certain downs, but for the most part, I believe I had a solid season. There's some plays I wish I could have back, but you can't. Just have to go back and watch the film and just continue watching how teams are attacking me, which is covering drags and crossers running through traffic."

Peterson is now turning his attention toward improving on his mistakes. Until he is no longer a member of the Cardinals, he continues to operate business as usual.

"Have to find a way during this offseason of maneuvering better through things like that, if that's how teams are going to attack us if I'm here next year," Peterson said. "Just have to find better ways to maneuver throughout the traffic in this man-to-man scheme that we play."