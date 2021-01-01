Kingsbury Updates Status of Baker, Fitzgerald for Week 17

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gave injury updates to the media on Friday morning, ahead of the scheduled injury report.

Safety Budda Baker was added to Thursday's injury report as a limited participant due to a neck issue. He was not observed with the team during the portion of Friday's practice open to the media, but could have come out after the first 15 minutes of practice started, which is when media members were ushered out.

"(He's) a little sore," Kingsbury said. "But we are hopeful that he will be able to go."

Baker has missed one game this season, with a thumb injury, and the Cardinals defense sorely missed him in a loss to the Carolina Panthers back in Week 4.

Arizona will likely be without safety Chris Banjo, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 Thursday. It is unknown whether he tested positive or was deemed a close contact of another individual. As a result, Baker’s status becomes that much more vital.

Meanwhile, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said he was "hopeful" safety Jalen Thompson would be available whilst returning from an ankle injury he re-aggravated in Week 11. Thompson has practiced in full both Wednesday and Thursday.

Kingsbury also gave updates on wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (groin) and running back Chase Edmonds (hip). Fitzgerald missed Wednesday and Thursday's practice.

Edmonds left last Saturday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers after he sustained a hip injury during the first half. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday either.

Neither were seen in the open portion of Friday's practice and the injury report will have more details.

"It looks like game-time decisions for both guys," Kingsbury said. "Both are kind of progressing through. We'll see. The good thing about both of those guys is that they both are very smart football players and will know the plans inside and out. So, if they are ready to roll, they will prepared mentally."