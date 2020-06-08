Kliff Kingsbury: 'I Like Having a Happy Pat P'

The last two seasons have been tumultuous for Patrick Peterson in an Arizona Cardinals uniform.

In October of 2018, as the team was in the midst of a 1-6 start under head coach Steve Wilks, Peterson reportedly demanded a trade. At the time, he wanted out of the organization by the Oct. 30 deadline, which the Cardinals inevitably refused.

"What people don't understand is, if you're not in something that's fitting for your skillset and kind of gets you out of your comfort zone, it's kind of different," Peterson recently told reporters. "Being with one coach, being with the same defensive mindset for five years, I was in my comfort zone. I knew what to expect. I knew how to play this, I knew what the coaches wanted out of me. And now I'm going into a whole other scheme with Coach Wilkes, 4-3, pretty much a quarter system, playing off really wasn't my forte. At the same time, being a pro, you have to adapt. So, I really wasn't comfortable with that."

Then, in January, Peterson publicly apologized for the trade demand, claiming he was "here to stay," at least through his remaining contract.

Before the start of last season, the NFL announced that Peterson was to be suspended for six games, which he served, for violating the league's performance-enhancing drug policy. Prior to that year, the veteran cornerback had started all 128 games since being drafted by the Cardinals in 2011. He was the 13th player in league history to make the Pro Bowl in each of his first eight NFL seasons, but that streak came to an end as the NFL's PED policy states any player suspended for a violation is ineligible for Pro Bowl selection.

"Coming back with 2019, obviously dealing with the suspension, having a lot of distraction, a lot of stuff on my plate and then not really understanding the defense because (I had) a lot on my plate," Peterson said. "Not really having a clear mind. When you play this game of football, you must have a clear mind. Any sport, you must have a clear mind to be able to focus on the task at hand. And I wasn't able to do that.

"But toward the back end of the season, once I understood the defense, I understood what the coaches were looking for out of me — because at the end of the day, I didn't lose anything. I wasn't All-Decade for no reason, they just don't hand those out. My athletic ability, my skillset is still there, my burning passion and fire is still there.

"For me to jump back in the thick of things, Superman maybe can do that, but I'm not Clark Kent. I may have some Superman moments and Superman ways, but it just wasn't happening for me. But once I got back in the groove, I felt unbelievable and that's what's going to carry over to this year. Like I said, I'm not really into watch this, prove this, but I can promise you this: This is definitely going to be a big year and just wait and see. To whoever is doubting me or whoever don't think I can still play at a high level, just wait and see."

Peterson's confidence in himself, and the seemingly revamped Cardinals, is evident. But the players will be the first to tell you that, while they might appear stacked on paper, the only way to earn respect in the NFL is performance on the field.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is just relieved that the Peterson drama is behind them, for now.

"I like having a happy Pat P, I'll tell you that much," Kingsbury said on Monday. "He's a guy who has a ton of confidence, a ton of swagger and guys feed off that. To hear the things Pat said, we understand we haven't accomplished anything, he understands that. But I also like knowing that Pat wants to be here. He wants to be a part of this, he wants to help build this and he wants to show the guys that he's in it. He's excited about what we have and I think that's important. We're not going to make any predictions about winning Super Bowls, do anything like that. We know where we are, where we have to go, how much hard work is going to go into it, but I like that Pat is excited to be a part of this. I like that he's trying to show guys he's excited to be part of this. And that's a big step for us."