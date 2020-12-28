Kingsbury 'Hopeful' Murray Will Play Against Rams

Two days after Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered an apparent leg injury on the last play offensive play of the team's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, head coach Kliff Kingsbury was vague in updating the status of his second-year star.

Kingsbury confirmed that Murray suffered a "lower leg" injury after 49ers defensive lineman Alex Barrett pressured Murray and forced him to throw an incompletion on fourth-and-6 to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins before tackling him to the ground.

After trainers rushed the field to offer assistance, Murray was able to get up, walk off the field and to the locker room under his own power.

NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported after the game that Murray was "leg whipped" and "should be OK" to play against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 17, a critical game for both teams' playoff aspirations, but Kingsbury left it up in the air.

"We'll see how he feels this week," the second-year NFL coach said. "I'm hopeful that he can be in position to play and do what he does."

Murray finds himself in a similar spot as his rookie season entering Week 17, when he was tasked with traveling to Los Angeles to face the Rams while dealing with a hamstring injury. He played in that game and posted 325 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions on 26-of-42 passing en route to a 31-24 loss.

Earlier this season, Murray's mobility was limited by a shoulder injury that was reported by NFL Media as a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder after taking a sack in Week 7 against the Seattle Seahawks. It seemingly negated Murray's willingness to scramble out of the pocket and was a factor in the team's three-game losing streak and stretch of four losses in five games.

Still, Kingsbury expressed confidence in Murray's ability as a pure pocket passer. After Saturday's loss to the 49ers, Murray was unavailable for comment for the first time this season.

"I think if that's how he's got to play it, he's got to adjust his style, he can definitely play from the pocket and try to lead us in that way," Kingsbury said.

With the Rams facing their own quarterback issues with the status of starter Jared Goff unknown pending evaluation for a thumb injury sustained Sunday against the Seahawks, both teams could potentially battle for their playoff lives with backup quarterbacks.

In that case, Los Angeles would employ John Wolford, who has never played a snap of NFL football in the regular season. Meanwhile, Kingsbury confirmed Monday that NFL rookie Chris Streveler is "definitely the backup" to Murray and will play if necessary.

Last year, neither of the team's backups were even on a 53-man NFL active roster. Wolford began 2019 playing for the Arizona Hotshots in the Alliance of American Football. He went to training camp with the Rams after the AAF experience and spent the season on the practice squad. Streveler won the Grey Cup with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Canadian Football League.

As for his own expectations regarding Murray, Kingsbury said he would rely on the team's training staff and his signal-caller's level of comfort before making any decisions. The Cardinals make the playoffs with a win and fail to qualify with a loss, so the stakes could not be higher.

"We'll see how he feels," Kingsbury said. "We're not going to put him out there if he can't play at a high level and doesn't feel safe to play, but we'll just have to see how he progresses."

In other injury news, Kingsbury said running back Chase Edmonds is "day-to-day" with the hip injury sustained against the 49ers and added, "I'm not sure how that's going to play out, but we'll get him out there on Wednesday and see what all he can do."

Meanwhile, Kingsbury was mute on the specifics of the knee injury sustained by outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck that led to his placement on reserve/injured, simply confirming it as a knee injury when directly asked if it was a torn ACL.