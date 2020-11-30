Kingsbury Hopes for Return of Players on Reserve/COVID-19 This Week

The Arizona Cardinals played Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots without three players who were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list last week: Wide receivers Larry Fitzgerald and Trent Sherfield and safety Deionte Thompson.

While surely Fitzgerald’s production and leadership were missed, it’s also true to note that the absence of special-teams standout Sherfield was noticeable, as the Patriots had two big kick returns that set up drives leading to their first 10 points: a 53-yard kickoff return by wide receiver Donte Moncrief and a 58-yard punt return by wide receiver Gunner Olszewski that would have been an 82-yard touchdown had outside linebacker Anfernee Jennings not been flagged for an illegal blindside block on Arizona inside linebacker Ezekiel Turner.

As it was, the penalty occurred at the Arizona 24-yard-line and after the ball was moved back to the 39, the Patriots still managed a field goal. Meanwhile, Sherfield is normally the gunner on the punt-return team.

“He's a big part of that, there's no question,” head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Monday. “We've got to make those plays regardless of who's out there, but he takes a lot of pride in that. We take a lot of pride in that unit and he's been really solid for us. I'm hoping we'll have him back this week.”

Kingsbury added he’s hopeful all three players affected by coronavirus will be able to play against the Los Angeles Rams.

Asked about Fitzgerald, specifically, Kingsbury said, “Talking with (trainer) Tom Reed, we're hopeful that all three guys will be available for Sunday, but that remains to be seen. He's doing well. I know that. We're going to go through those protocols and hopefully we have those guys for the game this weekend.”

The Cardinals did get defensive tackle Zach Allen back from his designated for return status from reserve/injured Saturday and he played 42 snaps against the Patriots.

The Cardinals are also hopeful that rookie nose tackle Rashard Lawrence, who was placed on reserve/injured Oct. 17 with a calf injury and was designated for return Nov. 11, along with defensive tackles Leki Fotu (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring) will be able to contribute again this season.

“I'm hopeful Rashard will be back soon,” Kingsbury said. “Leki will be back soon. You just want to see progression with some of those young guys. You'd like to get Jordan going, obviously, as the season goes on and he heals up.”

Lawrence’s 21-day practice evaluation period ends this week, so he would have to be activated by Wednesday. It’s possible he could be activated even if he’s not ready to play immediately. If not activated, Lawrence would have to remain on reserve/injured for the remainder of the season, in accordance with league rules. Fotu is eligible to be designated for return and begin practicing this week, while Phillips becomes eligible for return after the game against the Rams per the three-game minimum.

Meanwhile, the Cardinals placed tight end Evan Baylis on waivers Monday after he was signed from the practice squad and played 22 snaps on offense Sunday and nine on special teams. He will likely be re-signed to the practice squad if he clears waivers Tuesday.

Reverting to the practice squad Monday were defensive tackle Michael Dogbe, running back D.J. Foster, nose tackle Stacy McGee and cornerback Jace Whittaker. Dogbe, Foster and Whittaker were tabbed as COVID-19 replacement elevations and were unaffected by this year's waiver rule, while McGee was a standard promotion and can only be elevated and reverted one additional time without having to clear waivers.

Dogbe (12) and McGee (9) were the only players who participated in snaps from scrimmage Sunday. Foster and Whittaker each played 13 snaps on special teams.