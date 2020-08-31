A newly-acquired generational talent at wide receiver, the eighth-overall pick rookie linebacker and the reigning offensive rookie of the year looking to make a jump. There is a lot Arizona Cardinals fans would have had to scream about during the opening introductions of the team’s first home game set for Sept. 20.

But, as the team announced Friday, that won’t be the case for the first two games of the season.

Per AZCardinals.com, state guidelines urge people to avoid large gatherings as it looks to continue COVID-19 spread prevention.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is disappointed, but recognized the necessity of the decision.

"We love our fans, we have a phenomenal fan base here," Kingsbury said Sunday. "We're obviously disappointed that they won't be able to be a part of this, at least to start the season. But, it's kind of the hand we have been dealt in 2020. Just like a lot of people are dealing with adjustments."

The top-10 pick mentioned was Isaiah Simmons, who said he has dreamt of taking an NFL field since he was very little. This is not quite what he had in mind, but he said it is a dream come true nonetheless.

"It is kind of weird because me and (defensive lineman) Jordan (Phillips) on our pregame [Friday], we were talking about how this was how it was going to be on game day," Simmons said after the Red and White scrimmage Friday. "It's not really what I dreamt of for having my first season, but at the same time it's also obviously a dream come true. If there's fans or not, it's still pretty cool just being out there."

Perhaps the Red Sea could rise up later in the year, but for now the fans will need to get used to automated cheers on TV.