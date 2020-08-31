SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Kingsbury, Simmons React to Starting Season Without Fans

Alex Weiner

A newly-acquired generational talent at wide receiver, the eighth-overall pick rookie linebacker and the reigning offensive rookie of the year looking to make a jump. There is a lot Arizona Cardinals fans would have had to scream about during the opening introductions of the team’s first home game set for Sept. 20. 

But, as the team announced Friday, that won’t be the case for the first two games of the season. 

Per AZCardinals.com, state guidelines urge people to avoid large gatherings as it looks to continue COVID-19 spread prevention.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is disappointed, but recognized the necessity of the decision.

"We love our fans, we have a phenomenal fan base here," Kingsbury said Sunday. "We're obviously disappointed that they won't be able to be a part of this, at least to start the season. But, it's kind of the hand we have been dealt in 2020. Just like a lot of people are dealing with adjustments."

The top-10 pick mentioned was Isaiah Simmons, who said he has dreamt of taking an NFL field since he was very little. This is not quite what he had in mind, but he said it is a dream come true nonetheless.

"It is kind of weird because me and (defensive lineman) Jordan (Phillips) on our pregame [Friday], we were talking about how this was how it was going to be on game day," Simmons said after the Red and White scrimmage Friday. "It's not really what I dreamt of for having my first season, but at the same time it's also obviously a dream come true. If there's fans or not, it's still pretty cool just being out there."

Perhaps the Red Sea could rise up later in the year, but for now the fans will need to get used to automated cheers on TV. 

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Pandemic Preparedness? Cardinals Work Out Five Specialists, Eight Players Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals held tryouts for P Matt Bosher, Hayden Hunt; LS Colin Holba, Taybor Pepper; QB Tom Flacco, Cole McDonald; K Kai Forbath Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Reunite Dre Kirkpatrick with 'Mentor' Vance Joseph

CB Dre Kirkpatrick signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason in part to reunite with his former Cincinnati Bengals position coach Vance Joseph.

Mason Kern

Safety Kentrell Brice Injury Not 'as Serious as It Looked'

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury said the injury safety Kentrell Brice suffered during the Red & White scrimmage Friday is not as serious as expected.

Mason Kern

Path to 53: Cardinals Cut Four Sunday

The Arizona Cardinals waived CB Zane Lewis, TE Ryan Becker, OL Steven Gonzalez and DL Adam Shuler Sunday.

Mason Kern

Takeaways from Arizona Cardinals Red & White Practice

Positives and what needs work from the Arizona Cardinals Red & White scrimmage Friday.

Mason Kern

Cardinals' Players React to Death of Actor Chadwick Boseman

Following the family of actor Chadwick Boseman announcing his death Friday, several Arizona Cardinals players expressed grief via social media.

Mason Kern

The Arizona Cardinals Challenge of Focusing on Work Amid Battles for Justice

Arizona Cardinals NT Corey Peters: "These issues are really heavy on our hearts."

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals LB Isaiah Simmons: A Year Can Change Your Life

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons sympathizes with college athletes who will not get to play this season.

Alex Weiner

NT Corey Peters Admits Week 1 Strike Discussed

Arizona Cardinals NT Corey Peters says many action items are being discussed, including Week 1 strike.

Howard Balzer

Safety Kentrell Brice Carted Off Field at Red & White Practice

Arizona Cardinals safety Kentrell Brice suffered an apparent left leg injury at the team's Red & White scrimmage Friday.

Mason Kern