Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Not Concerned About Kyler Murray's Growth Despite Absence of Offseason Program

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is bullish on second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

Kingsbury will not go that far, but answered a key question Tuesday during a videoconference with reporters.

With it unlikely there will be offseason programs in the NFL this year, a reality that would eliminate OTAs and the mandatory veteran minicamp, it was suggested to the head coach that he was probably “looking forward to getting him on the field for another offseason.”

Kingsbury acknowledged, “We definitely were. But you all saw the development I think throughout the season, the comfort level. We'd love to have him back and be more hands on for a couple more months prior to giving them a break and then training camp. But everybody's facing the same challenges. And I know Kyler is working really hard.

“He's chomping at the bit to get back. He has the film to watch; he has the stuff to study; he knows what we have to do and what he has to get better at. And so I expect him to take a big step, just understanding the game; that this is the NFL and the type of proper preparation it takes to be that guy week in week out. And so, yeah, we'd love to have him back here. Do I think it's going to stunt his growth? I don't think so. I think he's figured out what he has to do, and I expect him to take a big step.”

Assuming the 2020 season will happen in some form, it will be fascinating to see how big a step he takes.