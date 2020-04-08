AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Not Concerned About Kyler Murray's Growth Despite Absence of Offseason Program

Howard Balzer

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is bullish on second-year quarterback Kyler Murray. Such is also the case for Frankie Taddeo, aka Frankie Fantasy, who in the video below likes Murray as a 25-1 bet to be league MVP.

Kingsbury will not go that far, but answered a key question Tuesday during a videoconference with reporters.

With it unlikely there will be offseason programs in the NFL this year, a reality that would eliminate OTAs and the mandatory veteran minicamp, it was suggested to the head coach that he was probably “looking forward to getting him on the field for another offseason.”

Kingsbury acknowledged, “We definitely were. But you all saw the development I think throughout the season, the comfort level. We'd love to have him back and be more hands on for a couple more months prior to giving them a break and then training camp. But everybody's facing the same challenges. And I know Kyler is working really hard.

“He's chomping at the bit to get back. He has the film to watch; he has the stuff to study; he knows what we have to do and what he has to get better at. And so I expect him to take a big step, just understanding the game; that this is the NFL and the type of proper preparation it takes to be that guy week in week out. And so, yeah, we'd love to have him back here. Do I think it's going to stunt his growth? I don't think so. I think he's figured out what he has to do, and I expect him to take a big step.”

Assuming the 2020 season will happen in some form, it will be fascinating to see how big a step he takes.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Does SI's Jenny Vrentas Rank the Cardinals in Her Pre-Draft Power Rankings?

NFL Power Rankings as presented by Sports Illustrated have the Kansas City Chiefs leading the 32 suitors. Where do Tom Brady's new and old teams land? How about the newly-reinforced Arizona Cardinals?

Howard Balzer

Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Says Team's All-Decade Choices Have Played at an 'Insane Level'

The Arizona Cardinals had three players elected to the NFL All-Decade Team: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald; cornerback Patrick Peterson; and outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Howard Balzer

Is QB Kyler Murray a MVP Candidate in his Second Season?

Publisher Howard Balzer is joined by SI's Bill Enright and gambling expert Frankie Taddeo to make the case for a potentially big year for quarterback Kyler Murray. Balzer makes his predictions for the Cardinals' season including a breakdown of Murray's weapons while Taddeo shares what Las Vegas thinks things look like for the Cardinals this year.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Prepared to Take NFL Draft Virtual

With the NFL announcing that the draft will be conducted virtually, teams are in the process of logistically figuring out how to make it work. The Arizona Cardinals feel they're set up well.

Mason Kern

'It'll Be Done before the Draft': Kingsbury Optimistic about Hopkins Trade Finalization

The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans completed a trade that swapped wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for running back David Johnson, but it is not technically finalized until the players complete their physicals that are moving slower due to COVID-19.

Mason Kern

Kliff Kingsbury Ready to Select 'Best Available' at No. 8 in NFL Draft

There are plenty of options the Arizona Cardinals can take in the 2020 NFL Draft with their No. 8 overall selection. Head coach Kliff Kingsbury weighed in on Tuesday.

Mason Kern

Texans Coach and GM Bill O'Brien Defends Trade of DeAndre Hopkins

What was the Houston Texans reasoning for trading wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals? General manager Bill O'Brien explains.

Howard Balzer

by

dc2mitchell

OLB Chandler Jones 'A Big Part' in DL Jordan Phillips Signing

When former Buffalo Bills defensive lineman Jordan Phillips entered free agency, he said four teams were in consideration for his services. The Arizona Cardinals got his signature with the help of outside linebacker Chandler Jones.

Mason Kern

Cardinals DL Jordan Phillips on Daddy Duty for Newborn Daughter Amidst COVID-19

Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips and his fiance had a newborn daughter eight days ago and are in parent mode amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mason Kern

Larry Fitzgerald, Patrick Peterson, Chandler Jones Named to NFL All-Decade Team

The Arizona Cardinals had three players featured on the NFL All-Decade Team that was announced on Monday: wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, outside linebacker Chandler Jones and cornerback Patrick Peterson.

Howard Balzer