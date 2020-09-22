It’s the early post-Week 2 edition of KliffsNotes in two parts, a look at some of the items left over from Sunday’s win over the Washington Football Team.

On how important it is to hit some shots downfield to open up the offense:

“I'm not sure how essential that is. But when it’s there we definitely want to take advantage of it and those are two huge completions in the game. Kyler really throws one of the better deep balls that I've been around; touch, anticipation, things like that and both guys did a great job separating and finishing those plays that were kind of contested there at the end. So they were huge plays, but we're going to continue to try and pick our spots, and just move the ball the best way we came down the field.”

On getting sacks from four different players, two that were 2020 additions (Jordan Phillips, Devon Kennard), and the improvement over last season:

“It's night and day. It really is just the understanding of the system. (General manager) Steve (Keim) brought in some very talented players to fill some voids that we had. And getting Pat P(eterson) back for a full season was huge. Bringing in Dre (Kirkpatrick) was huge, a starting corner who's played at a very high level in this league, Byron Murphy in Year 2. There's a lot of guys who are having a major role that weren't here last year, and I'm excited to see where it goes.”

On the contributions from all three phases Sunday:

“That's what we've been shooting for. I felt like last year it was a bit disjointed. One side would rise up, the other one wouldn't. And we've had all three phases rise up together and that's how you really get this thing rolling. And our guys understand that. We've talked about that. And so, to see big plays made in all three phases gives you a chance each and every week and hopefully we can keep that rolling.”

On another big play from the special teams that led to a touchdown:

“That group of core special teamers; they have a special bond. They work really closely together, work really hard. Coach (Jeff) Rodgers has developed a tremendous culture with those guys and it's just fun to watch. They attack each and every week and they're jacked up with bringing energy to our football team and they've had game changing plays the first couple of weeks. And they've been huge plays that have completely flipped the game in our favor. And hopefully that continues.”

On going for it early in the third quarter on fourth-and-1 from their own 27-yard line:

“We had a great look for the play when you look at the defense on film and trusting your players, when they come to the sidelines saying, ‘Hey, we can get that.’ And there's a lot of things that go into it. But we want to be aggressive and continue to evolve as an offense. And we felt like that was the plan at that time.”

On getting different players into the rhythm of the game:

“I try to script that way. It doesn't always go as you would want it, but throughout the week I'll try to script it where I'm getting guys touches early and then kind of riding the hot hand as far a that goes if that makes sense. But I want to spread it around early play-call wise and hopefully everybody's getting involved and then then we go from there. But you know throughout the season, realize different guys show up at different times.”

On running back Kenyan Drake having the ability to close games (in Week 1, he gained 11 yards on two plays for a first down that led to two kneeldowns, and Sunday had 37 yards on five carries including runs of 10 and 16 yards to help run the final 6-plus minutes off the clock):

“We really feel like Kenyan gets stronger as the game goes on. He's been great at closing out games and had some tough runs late. And we want to play with tempo and have that effect on teams, where we do have the ball late and need to close it out. We can do that. And so obviously, we like to have some bigger runs in the run game early. But it's worked out the last couple weeks that he's had the ball in his hands late and done a great job of putting those games away.”

On how he approaches Murray and when to hold the ball and when to run:

“It depends. I'm kind of the armchair quarterback. So if it works, I always say, ‘Hey, nice shot taking off.’ And if it doesn't, I always say you should have hung in the pocket and made that throws. So that's my expertise right there.”

On if he’s surprised by any of Murray’s scintillating runs already this season:

“No. I've watched that since he was 15 years old. And I think that was a part of his game last year that he was feeling out and he's running more aggressively. He's getting vertical more than getting out of the back of the pocket like he did last year. That was a point of emphasis for us because he is one of the most dangerous people probably in the league when he's in the open field like that. And he is as elusive as anybody and that's a weapon. He's just got to be able to protect himself, which he does a good good job of.”

On how he reacts when Murray takes off:

“I'm always just saying, ‘Get down, get down, get down, get down, get down, so I can't even enjoy it honestly. It's the next day I enjoy the run.”

Finally, on whether he might ask some players to make some “fashion changes” after they were tackled in the first two games with defenders dragging them down by grabbing theirt long, white undershirts:

“Not yet, not yet. They got to keep their swag out. So look good, play good right now. But we may get there if we have another one.”