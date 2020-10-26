Little Specifics Revealed Regarding Cardinals Injuries

When Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury departed from his media session Monday afternoon following the team's 37-34 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, he did so leaving more questions than answers regarding the status of several injured players.

The Cardinals do get a week off to heal as their scheduled bye is taking place in Week 8.

"We're still working through a lot of them, so I don't have much as far as detailed reports," Kingsbury said. "It was a physical game, there's some guys that were banged up and then the bye is coming at a good time that's for sure."

Outside linebacker Isaiah Irving appeared to suffer the scariest injury of the night after being hit by Seahawks gunner and running back Travis Homer during a kickoff return toward the end of the half. Irving had to be immobilized on a stretcher and carted off the field and the Cardinals ruled him out with a neck injury. Kingsbury had no update on his status Monday.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss elaborated further Monday, citing a source and tweeting that Irving "suffered a back injury and will likely miss the rest of the 2020 season. He’s undergoing tests today that’ll reveal the details and severity of the injury." After Irving left the game, an announcement to the media described it as a neck injury.

Running back Kenyan Drake suffered an ankle injury on a fourth-and-1 conversion in the fourth quarter that forced him to miss the remainder of the game. He appeared to be in serious pain with tears in his eyes on the game broadcast and needed assistance off the field before sitting on the bench and putting his head in his hands. He was carted off to the locker room.

"We don't know yet," Kingsbury said of Drake Monday. "We'll wait and see. He was in some pain last night, but it's a wait-and-see deal until we get the MRI."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Drake would miss "a few weeks" because of a high ankle sprain.

As for potential replacement options, Kingsbury would not identify one specific possibility to back up likely starter Chase Edmonds if Drake misses time. Rookies Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward, as well as practice-squad running back D.J. Foster, are in the mix for increased usage.

"I'd say at this point, it'll be a group effort," Kingsbury said of replacing Drake, if necessary. "They all bring something unique and we like all three guys, obviously, that's why they're here. I wouldn't say there's one that we're leaning toward over the other two. We'll have a competition with those guys and see who practices the best and then take it from there."

Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks also was not present down the stretch and into overtime against Seattle and he was replaced by a combination of Isaiah Simmons and Tanner Vallejo. Simmons eventually intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to ice the game and set up the opportunity for Arizona kicker Zane Gonzalez to convert a 48-yard, game-winning field goal.

"As far as Hicks goes, he got a bit of an injury," Kingsbury said. "Not sure the extent just yet, but that's why we made that change." Hicks has been listed on the injury report the last two weeks with a wrist issue, but had full participation in practice each day.

Other Cardinals picking up injuries in the win included defensive tackles Zach Allen (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring). Safety Budda Baker was observed heading into the blue medical tent on the sideline for a few plays for an unknown reason, but came back without issue.