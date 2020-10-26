SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Little Specifics Revealed Regarding Cardinals Injuries

Mason Kern

When Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury departed from his media session Monday afternoon following the team's 37-34 overtime win over the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football, he did so leaving more questions than answers regarding the status of several injured players.

The Cardinals do get a week off to heal as their scheduled bye is taking place in Week 8.

"We're still working through a lot of them, so I don't have much as far as detailed reports," Kingsbury said. "It was a physical game, there's some guys that were banged up and then the bye is coming at a good time that's for sure."

Outside linebacker Isaiah Irving appeared to suffer the scariest injury of the night after being hit by Seahawks gunner and running back Travis Homer during a kickoff return toward the end of the half. Irving had to be immobilized on a stretcher and carted off the field and the Cardinals ruled him out with a neck injury. Kingsbury had no update on his status Monday.

ESPN's Josh Weinfuss elaborated further Monday, citing a source and tweeting that Irving "suffered a back injury and will likely miss the rest of the 2020 season. He’s undergoing tests today that’ll reveal the details and severity of the injury." After Irving left the game, an announcement to the media described it as a neck injury.

Running back Kenyan Drake suffered an ankle injury on a fourth-and-1 conversion in the fourth quarter that forced him to miss the remainder of the game. He appeared to be in serious pain with tears in his eyes on the game broadcast and needed assistance off the field before sitting on the bench and putting his head in his hands. He was carted off to the locker room.

"We don't know yet," Kingsbury said of Drake Monday. "We'll wait and see. He was in some pain last night, but it's a wait-and-see deal until we get the MRI."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported Drake would miss "a few weeks" because of a high ankle sprain.

As for potential replacement options, Kingsbury would not identify one specific possibility to back up likely starter Chase Edmonds if Drake misses time. Rookies Eno Benjamin and Jonathan Ward, as well as practice-squad running back D.J. Foster, are in the mix for increased usage.

"I'd say at this point, it'll be a group effort," Kingsbury said of replacing Drake, if necessary. "They all bring something unique and we like all three guys, obviously, that's why they're here. I wouldn't say there's one that we're leaning toward over the other two. We'll have a competition with those guys and see who practices the best and then take it from there."

Inside linebacker Jordan Hicks also was not present down the stretch and into overtime against Seattle and he was replaced by a combination of Isaiah Simmons and Tanner Vallejo. Simmons eventually intercepted Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson to ice the game and set up the opportunity for Arizona kicker Zane Gonzalez to convert a 48-yard, game-winning field goal.

"As far as Hicks goes, he got a bit of an injury," Kingsbury said. "Not sure the extent just yet, but that's why we made that change." Hicks has been listed on the injury report the last two weeks with a wrist issue, but had full participation in practice each day.

Other Cardinals picking up injuries in the win included defensive tackles Zach Allen (ankle) and Jordan Phillips (hamstring). Safety Budda Baker was observed heading into the blue medical tent on the sideline for a few plays for an unknown reason, but came back without issue.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: Cardinals-Seahawks Updates

Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Overtime Win Over Seattle One for the Ages

In a game for the ages, the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Seattle Seahawks and moved to within one-half game of first place in the NFC West.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Get Hyped on Twitter Postgame

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a victory over the undefeated Seattle Seahawks, so they were excited on Twitter.

Alex Weiner

DK Metcalf Impresses with 'Inspiring' Effort on Chase-Down Tackle

Following an interception by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf sprinted stride for stride and made the tackle to prevent a pick-six.

Mason Kern

What Went Right and Wrong for the Cardinals in their Memorable SNF Win

Kyler Murray's composure and the second-half defense defined the Arizona Cardinals win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Suffer Several Injuries Amid Seattle Victory

While the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Seattle Seahawks 37-34 in overtime, they suffered several potentially impactful injuries.

Mason Kern

WATCH: Every First Half Scoring Play from Cardinals-Seahawks

Watch every first half scoring play from the Arizona Cardinals Sunday Night Football tilt with the Seattle Seahawks.

Mason Kern

Combo Preview: Matchups, Injuries and Predictions for Cardinals-Seahawks

The Arizona Cardinals host the undefeated Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football. Full preview with matchups and analysis.

Alex Weiner

DeAndre Hopkins Active Against Seattle, Five Inactive

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins — not surprisingly — is active against the Seattle Seahawks despite having little practice during the week.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Promote DL Trevon Coley for Seahawks Game

The Arizona Cardinals elevated defensive tackle Trevon Coley to the active roster for the second straight week, announcing the move Saturday.

Mason Kern