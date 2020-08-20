As the calendar hits three weeks from Thursday night that the Kansas City Chiefs and Houston Texans are scheduled to open the NFL’s 100th anniversary season, optimism is building that, amid the COVID-19 pandemic, this year could realistically be played.

That hope is fueled by the lengths the league has gone to try and keep the virus under control, which then coincides with everyone, from players to staff members, being smart.

Through Wednesday, there remain five teams that have had no players placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. And since two Green Bay Packers left the list, there are only five teams with players currently on reserve.

The Arizona Cardinals are one of those five, joining Carolina, Houston, the L.A. Chargers and New England. Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked about it Wednesday.

“I've said it from Day 1, I think (trainer) Tom Reed and our medical staff have just done a tremendous job of really making us aware of the protocols, making us feel comfortable with the protocols,” he said. “Day in and day out, not letting guys slip. And then, obviously, our guys have been responsible in their approach. And for the most part, it seems like they have done what they can to avoid contracting the virus and there's some times that it may be impossible to avoid, but as of now, guys are locked in and understand what we're trying to do and it's going to take all of us doing everything right every day.”

Running back Chase Edmonds admitted to being a skeptic when it came to wondering if there could actually be a full season played. Now, after experiencing three weeks of training camp, Edmonds said he is a believer.

Seeing what happened with the MLB's Miami Marlins and St. Louis Cardinals, Edmonds said he recalled thinking, “I don't know how we're going to play a football game, let alone a football practice without getting the numbers (of positives). But I really think the NFL is doing a good job right now just monitoring us. You got temperature checks going into a facility. We're filling out questionnaires just to make sure we're symptom-free. And we've just got to take it a day at a time. Obviously, we'll probably hit a little hurdle in the road at some point; it's bound to happen, just with flu season going on in the northeast and everything like that.

“But if guys really just are responsible at home, watching where we're going, following all the protocols and just staying to ourselves and really sacrificing to play this game and play this season. It's going to take a sacrifice from everybody; coaches, players, individually that you’re around, so I think we can do it and that we band together.”

Edmonds talked about the wrist monitors everyone wears that ensures social distancing. They beep red if someone comes within six feet of another person.

As for how he wears the device on the field, Edmonds said, “I put mine in my jersey just so it doesn't get bumped. It's a good safety protocol that the NFL is doing. I think they're really doing their best job to just take care of guys. Make sure if someone does contract the virus where we can find out who they were around, whether someone has to quarantine because of that. I believe in the plan. I'm really seeing all the methods that we're using and I have complete confidence that we can get this thing done.”

As for the rest of the NFL, the three-day streak of having no players placed on reserve/COVID-19 was snapped. However, the overall total on the list still went down to nine because two players were activated.

Miami, which has now had 16 players go on the list 17 times, placed linebacker Sam Eguavoen on reserve. Green Bay had its final two players activated: linebacker Greg Roberts and long snapper Hunter Bradley. Roberts was promptly declared active/physically unable to perform after he was on the list for 23 days.

In the last 13 days, just 10 players have been placed on reserve, while 50 were activated. The 111 total players on the COVID list have spent a cumulative total of 1,008 days on reserve.

The nine players on five different teams currently on reserve are Cincinnati wide receiver John Ross (8); Jacksonville guard Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms (24), tackle Ryan Pope (23) and running back Ryquell Armstead (18); Miami cornerback Xavien Howard (8) and Eguavoen (1); N.Y. Jets cornerback Bryce Hall (22); and Tennessee defensive tackle Jack Crawford (13) and linebacker Josh Smith (10).

The nine players currently on reserve have been on it for 127 days (14.1 average). Six players have been out for at least 10 days for a total of 110 (18.3 average). Four have been on reserve for at least 18 days and have been out a total of 87 days (21.8 average).

On other injury-related lists:

49 players have been placed on active/PUP with 23 passing a physical, two waived and one placed on reserve/PUP.

31 players were placed on active/NFI, 17 passed physicals and one was waived.

Nine were placed on active/non-football illness with seven passing physicals, one of whom was then waived and one, Cardinals tackle Marcus Gilbert, opted out.

Here is a team-by-team look through Wednesday based on what has been reported officially to the league office:

Arizona: 1 opt-out, 2 illnesses (both passed physicals)

Atlanta: 7 COVID-19 (all activated); 1 illness (passed physical)

Baltimore: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (activated), 1 NFI

Buffalo: 2 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Carolina: 2 opt-outs, 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 illness (passed physical)

Chicago: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated)

Cincinnati: 2 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (1 activated), 3 PUP (2 passed physicals), 4 NFI (2 passed physicals)

Cleveland: 5 opt-outs, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP (all activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Dallas: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 PUP (both passed physical)

Denver: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP (passed physical), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Detroit: 3 opt-outs, 8 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 NFI (passed physical)

Green Bay: 1 opt-out, 5 COVID-19 (all activated), 3 PUP, 2 NFI

Houston: 1 opt-out, 2 PUP (both activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Indianapolis: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 then waived), 3 PUP (1 waived), 2 NFI (1 passed physical)

Jacksonville: 3 opt-outs, 12 COVID-19 (9 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI (passed physical), 1 NFIllness

Kansas City: 3 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated, then waived), 2 PUP (1 activated), 1 NFI (activated)

Las Vegas: 3 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP, 1 illness (passed physical, then waived)

L.A. Chargers: 1 NFI, 1 illness (passed physical)

L.A. Rams: 1 opt-out, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 1 NFI

Miami: 2 opt-outs, 17 COVID-19 (1 on twice, 15 activated/1 waived), 1 NFI (passed physical)

Minnesota: 1 opt-out, 9 COVID-19 (all activated, 2 subsequently waived, one with non-football illness), 1 PUP, 2 NFI (passed physicals)

New England: 8 opt-outs, 4 PUP (1 passed physical)

New Orleans: 2 opt-outs, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP (1 passed physical)

N.Y. Giants: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated), 2 NFI (both passed physicals), 1 illness (passed physical)

N.Y. Jets: 3 opt-outs, 4 COVID-19 (3 activated/1 waived), 3 PUP, 1 NFI

Philadelphia: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 2 PUP

Pittsburgh: 4 COVID-19 (all activated, 1 then waived)

San Francisco: 3 opt-outs, 2 COVID-19 (both activated, 1 on NFI), 5 PUP (2 passed physicals), 3 NFI

Seattle: 1 opt-out, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 1 PUP, 3 NFI (1 waived)

Tampa Bay: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (all activated), 1 PUP

Tennessee: 1 opt-out, 3 COVID-19 (1 activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals)

Washington: 2 opt-outs, 1 COVID-19 (activated), 2 PUP (both passed physicals), 1 NFI