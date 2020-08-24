Kingsbury Relying on Kugler for Run-Game Development

A day after Arizona Cardinals guard Justin Pugh labeled the dynamic between Kliff Kingsbury and offensive line coach Sean Kugler as a "two-headed monster" in run-game scheming, the head coach offered more perspective.

Kingsbury downplayed his role in the conceptualization of the Cardinals rushing attack, which achieved historic heights last season with a franchise record 5.03 yards-per-carry, instead hoisting Kugler in the limelight.

"When it comes to the run game or protections, I'm one of those guys who knows what he doesn't know and I don't try to go there with coach [Kugler] because he's a run-game savant," Kingsbury said Monday. "And he's one of the top o-line coaches in the league, if not the best. And so, he comes up with great ideas. I'll try to pair some stuff up and do — if I see someone I like, or if I want to try and do something, he's been awesome as far as trying to accommodate me. But he's been phenomenal at developing run-game stuff and putting us in positions to be successful, so I feel very lucky and I think as an organization we feel very lucky to have him here."

The dynamic duo of Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds are poised to continue the trend, along with the dual-threat capabilities of quarterback Kyler Murray. Each of that trio bettered 5.0 rushing yards-per-attempt last season with Murray leading the way at 5.8.

Maintaining continuity on the offensive line, having only lost center A.Q. Shipley from the starting five and replacing him with Mason Cole, who started all 16 games two seasons ago as a rookie, is another important development. Right tackle is also a question mark following Marcus Gilbert opting out of the season.

For Pugh and the rest of the offensive line, this season is about eclipsing those numbers, not matching them.

"At the end of season, we look back at the stats, see where we were at," Pugh said Sunday. "But, obviously we want to be better. So, going into the season, we obviously set our goals to surpass where we were at last year. It'd be foolish not to. It's not like we're going to (say), 'Let's just get right to where we were at last year.' Obviously, we want to be better and that's the goal. And we're working on that in camp right now, working on that cohesiveness with the unit and I feel really good about where we're headed.

"Coach [Kugler] is great when it comes to the run game. He's always trying to find something in the defense or something that we can exploit and really allowing us to go out there and attack. And you can look across the board at all the teams he's been with and all the offensive lines he's been with, they run the ball effectively. And we try to hang our hat on that. And obviously Kliff, from his background, it's a perfect blend. They can feed off each other and it really creates a two-headed monster that we're looking forward to going out there and building off of last year's success and doing it right from the jump."

In training camp, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph has also been impressed with the development he has observed in the offense's run game. It has proved to be one element that is difficult to call plays against.

"I love the run game," he said Sunday. "It's a combination of some college stuff, some pro stuff, some double-pull, triple-pull stuff. It's stuff that you don't see all the time and it's tough to defend, especially with a quarterback like Kyler. But I think coach (Kingsbury) works at it and he understands that to be a great play-caller and a coordinator, you can't be stuck to one system. You have to continue to evolve and continue to find ways to steal numbers from the defense."

Added Kingsbury: "I think as an offensive coordinator, play-caller, each year you want to adapt to your personnel and build it around them. You don't want to make them fit into your box, you want to fit it around them. Last year, I thought as a coaching staff, all those guys did a tremendous job of helping me mold us into what we thought we could be last year with our position players, our skill guys and our o-linemen. This year, it's a similar group, but it has some additions. And so, we'll see what we can do with it this year. But there's no question coach [Kugler] was huge for me to have a guy like that, week in and week out that can put you in positions to be successful. He's as good as there is."

Known for his Air-Raid style of offense, Kingsbury is working to dispel notions that his rushers will not get enough touches this season, especially with the addition of another elite wide receiver in DeAndre Hopkins.

"I used to sling it around every play at [Houston] and then had (former Texas Tech and current Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick) Mahomes there at Tech and just let him throw it whenever he wanted to," Kingsbury said. "But we're always looking. When we were at Texas A & M, we had Johnny (Manziel) and we led the SEC in rushing, so we're always looking to build it around our guys and try and put them in the best position to be successful. You adapt your personnel and see what you do best. And that's what we'll continue to do. I never try to categorize what we do offensively as this or that. It's just, we're trying to make as many first downs as we can and win games."