Kingsbury 'Praying' Kyler Murray Signs Extension Before Training Camp

The Arizona Cardinals head coach wants to see Murray present for the first day of training camp.

The Arizona Cardinals hosted mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with every player except center Rodney Hudson present. Quarterback Kyler Murray, who did not participate in every session of OTAs, was on the field working after going through physicals and media photo day on Monday. 

Murray remains without a contract extension, and time is ticking before training camp in late July. 

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be off the grid on vacation between minicamp and training camp, but he hopes Murray is signed long-term when the team reconvenes.

"I'm praying before training camp," Kingsbury told reporters on Tuesday. "I just personally, I'm being selfish here, I would love for him to be there first day training camp."

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

Kingsbury responded to a question regarding whether he believes Murray will skip training camp without a new deal by saying, "I'm not sure. That'd be a Kyler question."

The head coach reiterated what Murray means to the franchise as the quarterback for the foreseeable future and, in his words, the soon-to-be most expensive player in team history.

He also mentioned that he and Murray don't talk contracts despite sharing an agent, Erik Burkhardt. The two talk mostly about football, but have recently shared thoughts on Oklahoma softball, which just won a national title in dominant fashion. 

Practice notes

  • Kingsbury did not want to share details of why Hudson was absent, but he shared that it was unexcused by the team. Right tackle Kelvin Beachum said on 98.7 FM Arizona's Sports Station that Hudson is putting family first and is in good spirits. 
  • Veteran guard Justin Pugh and rookie lineman Lecitus Smith took reps at center without Hudson. Pugh called the center position easier on the body while much more taxing mentally. 
  • Kingsbury singled out running back Eno Benjamin and wide receiver Rondale Moore as younger players having a strong offseason. "He's out there and looks like he could be a starting running back," Kingsbury said of Benjamin. 
  • Linebacker Isaiah Simmons worked out with the safeties, but said after practice linebacker is his main objective. He has lofty goals for himself to become the best ever, asking why he should not shoot for the stars. 
  • Kingsbury said tight end Maxx Williams (knee) is progressing and is targeting a return late in training camp. 

