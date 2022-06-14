The Arizona Cardinals head coach wants to see Murray present for the first day of training camp.

The Arizona Cardinals hosted mandatory minicamp on Tuesday with every player except center Rodney Hudson present. Quarterback Kyler Murray, who did not participate in every session of OTAs, was on the field working after going through physicals and media photo day on Monday.

Murray remains without a contract extension, and time is ticking before training camp in late July.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury will be off the grid on vacation between minicamp and training camp, but he hopes Murray is signed long-term when the team reconvenes.

"I'm praying before training camp," Kingsbury told reporters on Tuesday. "I just personally, I'm being selfish here, I would love for him to be there first day training camp."

Photo: Alex Weiner, Sports Illustrated

Kingsbury responded to a question regarding whether he believes Murray will skip training camp without a new deal by saying, "I'm not sure. That'd be a Kyler question."

The head coach reiterated what Murray means to the franchise as the quarterback for the foreseeable future and, in his words, the soon-to-be most expensive player in team history.

He also mentioned that he and Murray don't talk contracts despite sharing an agent, Erik Burkhardt. The two talk mostly about football, but have recently shared thoughts on Oklahoma softball, which just won a national title in dominant fashion.

Practice notes