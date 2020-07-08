Kliff Kingsbury made a bold statement in 2019 while he was heading the ship at Texas Tech about then-Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray: "I'd take him with the first pick in the draft if I could. I know he's signed up to play baseball, but he is a dominant football player and I would take him with the first pick."

He got that opportunity shortly after and made good on his word. After the Red Raiders fired Kingsbury, he was hired as an offensive coordinator at USC. He would never call a single play for the Trojans, however, as the Arizona Cardinals took a chance on an unproven winning college head coach and named him captain of the NFL franchise.

Murray chose to forego his baseball path — he was selected No. 9 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics — in lieu of an opportunity in football. The Cardinals did have the No. 1 pick after all and Kingsbury was the head coach. The stars had aligned for him to capitalize on the statement he had made months earlier. And he did.

Murray was the 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year as the Cardinals starting quarterback as a result.

In the months before making the statement regarding Murray, Kingsbury had another hot take on an April 2018 episode of the ThomaHawk podcast. This time, it was in reference to his own former quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

By that point, Mahomes had thrown a measly 35 NFL passes as he was in a reserve role for the Kansas City Chiefs playing behind quarterback Alex Smith after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2017 draft.

“His arm talent is as good as, I mean, the best I’ve ever seen as far as just being able to throw from different platforms, different angles, off-balance," Kingsbury said. "So, I think the sky’s the limit ... I got to watch him three years in practice (at Texas Tech) and he just made throw after throw. You’re like, ‘How did he do that?’ I mean, I truly believe he’ll be the highest-paid player in the history of the game when his contract comes up. I think he’s that good.”

Highest-paid player in the history of the game.

Does Kingsbury have a crystal ball?

Now two years after those comments were made, Mahomes has gone on to win the NFL MVP award, doing so in his second season, and this past year he led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory. There have been many "how did he do that?" moments. Now, he made Kingsbury's prediction a reality Monday when he signed a 10-year contract extension through 2031 (when he will be 36-years-old) worth up to $503 million with incentives. It is a record contract and makes him just what Kingsbury envisioned: "the highest-paid player in the history of the game."

It is also the largest contract in professional sports history and it happened before his contract expired.

With Kingsbury flaunting his residence during this past April's virtual NFL Draft with pictures of him lounging on social media, Mahomes poked fun at his former head coach.

"I'm trying to have a crib like Kliff!" Mahomes said.

Now a half-a-billion-dollar man, Mahomes can likely have any house he wants.