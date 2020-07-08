AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Another Kliff Kingsbury Prediction Becomes Reality

Mason Kern

Kliff Kingsbury made a bold statement in 2019 while he was heading the ship at Texas Tech about then-Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray: "I'd take him with the first pick in the draft if I could. I know he's signed up to play baseball, but he is a dominant football player and I would take him with the first pick."

He got that opportunity shortly after and made good on his word. After the Red Raiders fired Kingsbury, he was hired as an offensive coordinator at USC. He would never call a single play for the Trojans, however, as the Arizona Cardinals took a chance on an unproven winning college head coach and named him captain of the NFL franchise.

Murray chose to forego his baseball path — he was selected No. 9 overall in the 2018 MLB Draft by the Oakland Athletics — in lieu of an opportunity in football. The Cardinals did have the No. 1 pick after all and Kingsbury was the head coach. The stars had aligned for him to capitalize on the statement he had made months earlier. And he did.

Murray was the 2019 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year as the Cardinals starting quarterback as a result.

In the months before making the statement regarding Murray, Kingsbury had another hot take on an April 2018 episode of the ThomaHawk podcast. This time, it was in reference to his own former quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

By that point, Mahomes had thrown a measly 35 NFL passes as he was in a reserve role for the Kansas City Chiefs playing behind quarterback Alex Smith after being selected No. 10 overall in the 2017 draft.

“His arm talent is as good as, I mean, the best I’ve ever seen as far as just being able to throw from different platforms, different angles, off-balance," Kingsbury said. "So, I think the sky’s the limit ... I got to watch him three years in practice (at Texas Tech) and he just made throw after throw. You’re like, ‘How did he do that?’ I mean, I truly believe he’ll be the highest-paid player in the history of the game when his contract comes up. I think he’s that good.”

Highest-paid player in the history of the game.

Does Kingsbury have a crystal ball?

Now two years after those comments were made, Mahomes has gone on to win the NFL MVP award, doing so in his second season, and this past year he led the Chiefs to a Super Bowl victory. There have been many "how did he do that?" moments. Now, he made Kingsbury's prediction a reality Monday when he signed a 10-year contract extension through 2031 (when he will be 36-years-old) worth up to $503 million with incentives. It is a record contract and makes him just what Kingsbury envisioned: "the highest-paid player in the history of the game."

It is also the largest contract in professional sports history and it happened before his contract expired.

With Kingsbury flaunting his residence during this past April's virtual NFL Draft with pictures of him lounging on social media, Mahomes poked fun at his former head coach.

"I'm trying to have a crib like Kliff!" Mahomes said.

Now a half-a-billion-dollar man, Mahomes can likely have any house he wants.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
alexweiner
alexweiner

Kliff knows his quarterbacks.

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals Should Be Wary Pursuing Browns TE David Njoku

Cleveland Browns TE David Njoku has asked to be traded; should the Arizona Cardinals make a pitch?

Howard Balzer

by

MasonKern

Kyler Murray Selected in Patrick Mahomes Contract Hypothetical

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes' new contract set precedent to also deem Deshaun Watson, Dak Prescott and Kyler Murray worthy.

Mason Kern

by

MasonKern

Cardinals Offensive Line Jumps in PFF Rankings

Arizona Cardinals o-linemen D.J. Humphries, Justin Pugh, J.R. Sweezy and new pieces Josh Jones, Mason Cole, help their PFF ranking.

Mason Kern

by

Howard Balzer

With Pandemic Raging, Signing of NFL Draft Picks Remains Very Low

With NFL training camps scheduled to open within the next three weeks, only 78 of the 2020 draft picks have been signed.

Howard Balzer

Trade of DeAndre Hopkins Named Most Compelling of Offseason

Arizona Cardinals acquisition of WR DeAndre Hopkins was named the NFL’s most compelling trade of the offseason by SI.com's Albert Breer.

Howard Balzer

by

alexweiner

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray Trending as League MVP Choice

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray is among the favorites for NFL MVP honors, says Albert Breer of SI.com.

Howard Balzer

by

Howard Balzer

'The Next Russel Wilson': Kyler Murray to be Included in NFL Top 100

Arizona Cardinals QB Kyler Murray will be on of the Top 100 named by NFL Network during its July 26 premiere.

Mason Kern

NFL Players Seek Health Protection Protocols

With NFL training camps set to open later this month, players make their voices heard in return to work protocols.

Howard Balzer

Kliff Kingsbury Sponsoring Black College Football ...The Road to Equality

Arizona Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury is listed as a participating sponsor for the Black College Football ...The Road to Equality event in mid-July.

Mason Kern

Stuff the Run: Budda Baker Leads All Safeties

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker was No. 1 amongst all NFL safeties last season in run-stop percentage, according to PFF.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55