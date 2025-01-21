Kliff Kingsbury Predicted to Not Land HC Job
ARIZONA -- Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury isn't projected to again take the throne of a franchise despite heavy interest from numerous teams.
Kingsbury - currently the offensive coordinator for the Washington Commanders - was one of the hottest candidates heading into this hiring cycle thanks to the strong job he's done in helping Washington reach the NFC Championship Game.
However, Kingsbury is holding off on interviews until after the Commanders are done with their playoff run, and that's already cost him the job with the Chicago Bears - who wanted to interview Kingsbury but ultimately hired Detroit Lions OC Ben Johnson.
With the New England Patriots hiring Mike Vrabel, two jobs are already gone for Kingsbury without having the opportunity to interview - and Bleacher Report doesn't believe Kingsbury will land any other openings this offseason.
Projected Hires by B/R
New York Jets: Aaron Glenn
New Orleans Saints: Joe Brady
Las Vegas Raiders: Pete Carroll
Dallas Cowboys: Ron Rivera
Bleacher Report did have Johnson taking a gig with the Jacksonville Jaguars, though obviously that can't happen now. They've yet to update their article.
Kingsbury - who is still being paid by Arizona after Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill fired him after 2022 - isn't in a rush to get back into the head coach position, according to NFL insider Peter Schrager:
"I'm seeing a lot everywhere that Kliff Kingsbury's a hot name for this team and this team and this team. Let me get the record clear here: Unlike a lot of these other candidates, Kliff Kingsbury's still being paid by the Arizona Cardinals his full salary from when they fired him three years ago.
"He's not only making that this year, he's making that his whole entire 2025. I can tell you from sources - Kliff's not banging down the doors for any job at all - it would have to be the right job for him to even A) interview and B) accept that job."
We'll see if that ultimately comes to fruition, though Kingsbury sure looks set to return to Washington for another season.