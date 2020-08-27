Like many teams around the National Football League, the Arizona Cardinals canceled all team activities in the aftermath of the shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wis.

Shortly after the team’s announcement, head coach Kilff Kingsbury spoke frankly and eloquently about the team’s decision as well as this thoughts on the issues that have enveloped our society for three months and his respect and admiration for the players in his locker room.

In Q & A form, the following is Kliff Kingsbury in his words. He opened by saying what prompted the team’s decision:

Opening statement:

KK: There’s times when football takes a back burner. We felt like this was one of those moments as an organization. We wanted our players to know that we support them, want them to have a day to be with their families, reflect on things, be around friends, be around each other and then use the day to help make that change they want to see. Whether it’s on social media using the platform they have or if it’s going to register to vote or trying to get other people set up to register to vote. We just wanted to let them know this is their day. I felt like it was important to our organization. I know Michael felt strongly the same way.

Q: What was the meeting like this morning, what was the tone like, the mood and are you guys planning any sort of group voter registration or anything like that?

KK: Michael has had a program that he’s been working on for voter registration. The mood was somber. We had VJ (defensive coordinator Vance Joseph) actually speak and he did a tremendous job talking with those guys. We have a tremendous locker room. I’ll keep what was said private, but we felt it was important to have that time together.

Q: Whose idea did this start with today? Was it something you were thinking about yesterday when you saw all these events unfold and what were your thoughts when you saw the NBA, MLS and MLB boycott games yesterday?

KK: As an organization we discussed with Michael and (general manager) Steve (Keim) and VJ, a lot of people just what the right thing to do was for us and this was the decision we came to. What happened to Jason Blake was horrendous and it has to stop. I know it sounds hollow at times because you hear the same things over and over, but we wanted to make our players know that we support them; we’re here for them in any way we can be.

Q: Did any players voice suggestions about doing something like that or when you met today was the decision already made to cancel the club activities?

KK: The decision was made, but I’m sure there were conversations. We have a tremendous locker room. Guys take a lot of pride in social responsibility and the way they carry themselves. The example which you know they’ve set, a lot of you know from covering these guys, so there’s definitely been conversation from within the locker room.

Q: What have conversations been like with the team owner or people with higher positions of power and what are you seeing as your role now; what is Michael Bidwill saying as far as what he can do to making more change this year?

KK: I think as players and coaches, we have a tremendous platform that can help keep the spotlight on the fact that as a country we have issues when it comes to social injustice and racism and that we have a problem here. People pay attention when Doc Rivers speaks. He’s a guy that I admire and look up to in his profession. And the other night when he put it out was so powerful and so eloquent. We talked about it as a team. People are talking about that. And we have that ability to touch lives and lead by example and I think that’s what we’re all trying to do. We all need to push together in the same direction and try to help make the change that we want to see.

Q: At this time of year a football team tries to limit distractions as best they could. Obviously, that’s no longer possible with what’s going on in the world. You guys are rewriting this playbook. How challenging is that to deal with what’s going on in the country and the outside world and also keep the focus on what’s going on inside the stadium or the locker room?

KK: It’s about perspective. We want to make sure our players do understand that we do have, like I said earlier, there are times football takes a back burner to those things. We want to make sure at the end of the day they know we support them and their safety, their right to voice their opinion over all else. I think our players understand that.

Q: What’s the most challenging part of this for you personally?

KK: Coming to work and being around a bunch of guys that you actually look up to their stories and the way they carry themselves, the amount of success they’ve had on and off the field, the type of people we have in our locker room. I look up to those guys. The Chandler Jones, the Larry Fitzgerald, the Pat Peterson, Hop (DeAndre Hopkins). The way they’ve had all this incredible success, all this wealth and all this fame and they still treat people the right way, still do things right all the time.

Those are guys that I look up to. I admire them to see how this affects them. It’s so tough, hard on those guys each and every day and it hasn’t changed. There’s not a lot of words that I can say. You wish you could, but I keep going back to you want to make sure they know you care about them and support them above all else.

Q: Back in May and June you talked to players, listened and learned about their experiences. I’m curious if there’s anything else that’s been particularly eye-opening for you as far as learning more about everything happening like books, movies or anything that’s supplemented everything you’ve learned from players about their real experiences.

KK: I had a great conversation with my dad (Tim) over the summer. His perspective on things is really valuable as we get closer to the season. The anthem discussions, things of that nature. My dad was a longtime football coach and also a Marine, served in Vietnam, received a Purple Heart. Talking to him, there’s two words that really stood out. No. 1 was respect and the second thing was understanding. I think respect viewpoints people have on this topic and that they’re very personal and very passionate. Respect their right to express themselves. You have to understand at its core what this is really about and it’s always been about drawing attention to social injustice and that continues to take place.

We saw it again this week with Jacob Blake. It’s about increasing awareness that racism exists, police brutality against people of color continues to happen. Let’s not forget or confuse it with something else and make the narrative different. My biggest takeaway from talking to my dad was kneeling doesn’t reflect a lack of patriotism or respect for the military in any way, just like standing during the anthem doesn’t mean you’re OK with racism or social injustice. It’s important to respect and understand that. These are important issues, they need to be addressed and important conversations that need to be had. And I’m grateful that I’ve been able to be around a great group of guys that have enlightened me; hearing their stories and their struggles. And so those conversations will continue throughout the year. I just hope we can all continue to push in the right direction.