Kingsbury Rules Thompson Out; Phillips Day-to-Day for Week 14

Alex Weiner

Cardinals safety Jalen Thompson will miss his third consecutive game and ninth of the season Sunday against the New York Giants, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury. 

Thompson went down on his second defensive snap of the year in Week 1 against the San Francisco 49ers with an ankle injury that subsequently held him out until Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins. He then returned for three games, but appeared to re-injure the same ankle in Week 11 against the Seattle Seahawks. 

After earning the starting job alongside safety Budda Baker in the secondary, Thompson has struggled to stay on the field in 2020 due to the injuries. 

Thompson has 14 total tackles and a pass breakup this season. He nearly intercepted a ball thrown by Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa in his Week 9 return, but he was ruled out of bounds upon review.

Kingsbury also updated the status of defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, who was designated for return from reserve/injured on Wednesday morning following a hamstring injury, saying Phillips is "day-to-day." He initially was placed on reserve/injured Nov. 19 and will have 21 days to be activated before having to remain on reserve/injured for the rest of the season. 

Phillips was observed at several Cardinals practices in street clothes watching drills while out with injury, but returned to action Wednesday and was participating in individual drills during the open portion of the session. Since he is not currently on the 53-man roster, his overall participation in practice was not listed on the Wednesday injury report. 

"It's good to see him out there obviously he is a guy we would love to get back in the mix and is an impact player for us when he's on the field," Kingsbury said Wednesday. "We are going to ease him back in and see how this week goes."

Phillips has two sacks and two forced fumbles in eight games this season.

Meanwhile, Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was activated off reserve/COVID-19 Tuesday following a stint since testing positive Thanksgiving day. Kingsbury said he is "hopeful that [Fitzgerald] can play this week. We'll see how the week goes and then how he feels."

