After Byron Murphy Jr. and second-year player Marco Wilson, the Cardinals' cornerback depth will be certainly be battle-tested.

The Cardinals have yet to bring back free agent Robert Alford, who played 13 games last season after missing all of the previous two seasons because of injuries.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said in June that the Cardinals have communicated with the 33-year-old.

“We've been in contact with Rob and we'll just kind of see how that plays out,” he said.

Almost two months have gone by and there has been no movement on that front.

Yet, on Day 2 of training camp, Kingsbury believes the Cardinals will test the free-agent cornerback market.

"I think we’re going to continue to work with the group that we have and then see what’s out there," Kingsbury said Thursday. "There’s some really good players out there trying to find homes and we’ll be in that market definitely.”

While Kingsbury didn't mention Alford, there's still a possibility of the Cardinals bringing him back. If not, among the cornerbacks that are still available are veterans Janoris (call me Jackrabbit) Jenkins, Joe Haden, Chris Harris Jr., Xavier Rhodes, Trae Waynes and Kevin King.

Despite a question-filled cornerback group, there are veteran corners competing for 53-man roster spots.

Arizona signed former second-round cornerback Josh Jackson after the second day of mandatory minicamp in June. In his rookie year, Jackson played 16 games and made 10 starts. Since then, the Iowa product has started five games over the last two seasons and mainly served as a role player.

"I like Josh," Kingsbury said. "He's got some savvy. He's played in big games, and he has great ball skills, going back to college."

Jackson will be competing with Antonio Hamilton, who played in 17 games last season and notched 38 tackles and four passes defensed. He's entering his seventh season in the league and it's likely, barring a free-agent addition, that Hamilton will take over the third cornerback spot.

Seventh-round pick Christian Matthew, Breon Borders, Nate Brooks and Jace Whittaker make up the rest of the current cornerback unit.