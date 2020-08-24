'Two-Headed Monster': Kingsbury, Kugler Evolving Run Game

Last season, the Arizona Cardinals trekked to historic heights in the run game in the form of a franchise record with 5.03 yards-per-carry.

The dynamic duo of Kenyan Drake and Chase Edmonds are poised to continue the trend along with the running exploits of quarterback Kyler Murray. Each of that trio bettered 5.0 with Murray leading the way at 5.8. Maintaining continuity on the offensive line, having only lost center A.Q. Shipley from the starting five and replacing him with Mason Cole, who started all 16 games two seasons ago as a rookie, is another important development. Right tackle is also a question mark following Marcus Gilbert opting out of the season.

Eclipsing the five rushing yards-per-carry threshold was an impressive feat that the unit aims to best in the upcoming season. Under position coach Sean Kugler, the group is not settling to match last season's production.

"At the end of season, we look back at the stats, see where we were at," left guard Justin Pugh said Sunday. "But, obviously we want to be better. So, going into the season, we obviously set our goals to surpass where we were at last year. It'd be foolish not to. It's not like we're going to (say), 'Let's just get right to where we were at last year.' Obviously, we want to be better and that's the goal. And we're working on that in camp right now, working on that cohesiveness with the unit and I feel really good about where we're headed."

With head coach Kliff Kingsbury implementing his offensive ingenuity alongside Kugler, it has created a situation that defensive coordinator Vance Joseph said has been difficult to stop.

"He works at it," Joseph said of Kingsbury Sunday. "He's always studying film. He's got notebooks of different concepts. I think he's an ultimate play-caller because he's not stuck to one system or one scheme. He's doing what's best for our players that we have in house here. I love the run game. It's a combination of some college stuff, some pro stuff, some double-pull, triple-pull stuff. So, it's stuff that you don't see all the time and it's tough to defend, especially with a quarterback like Kyler. But I think coach works at it and he understands that to be a great play-caller and a coordinator, you can't be stuck to one system. You have to continue to evolve and continue to find ways to steal numbers from the defense.

"His job is tough because defensively you can always have more numbers in the pass game or the run game, but it's his job to even the slate back up. And he does a great job with those things. And, again, he's constantly working to find different ways to attack defenses. And with our personnel, with Kyler as the quarterback, he definitely makes you defend the entire field and that's what most coordinators don't want. You like guys who bottle it up and take seven-step drops and five-step drops. The ball is out so quick, it can be frustrating for a defense to keep bringing pressure and can't get to Kyler and the run game is so sophisticated. It's a tough offense to defend."

With Drake in the midst of his first full preseason camp with the Cardinals, having been traded to the franchise mid-year last season from the Miami Dolphins following injuries to Johnson and Edmonds, coaches have expressed confidence in the potential of the running back room this season. The Cardinals also selected Eno Benjamin out of Arizona State in the seventh round of April's NFL Draft for additional depth.

For the Cardinals' offensive linemen, implementing the offensive scheme has been a challenging, but rewarding task. There is optimism that they can replicate, if not exceed, their historic marks from a year ago in the ground game.

"Coach [Kugler] is great when it comes to the run game," Pugh said. "He's always trying to find something in the defense or something that we can exploit and really allowing us to go out there and attack. And you can look across the board at all the teams he's been with and all the offensive lines he's been with, they run the ball effectively. And we try to hang our hat on that. And obviously Kliff, from his background, it's a perfect blend. They can feed off each other and it really creates a two-headed monster that we're looking forward to going out there and building off of last year's success and doing it right from the jump."

The concepts that Kingsbury and Kugler have already implemented have been a challenge to defend. As training camp progresses, Joseph is aiming that his defense adapts and grows from the up-tempo, confusing elements ahead of opening the season against the San Francisco 49ers.

"It happens all the time," Joseph said of Kingsbury giving him a look he has never seen before. "He ran two plays [Sunday] in the inside drill where he pulled both tight ends and pulled the guard and it was a gaping hole. So, you definitely have to have a plan for that. That game is tough because of the quarterback element and because of the double pulls, triple pulls and all those things that [Kugler] has brought to the table. So, when you combine Kliff's run game with [Kugler's] run game from his Pittsburgh days, it's tough. So, absolutely, he's (had) run schemes and concepts that I haven't had answers for in practice, but you have to go back and obviously figure it out. So, it makes both sides better."

And the Cardinals know they need that to make the improvement many believe is possible from the five games they won last season.