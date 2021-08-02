Kliff Kingsbury Speaks on Corey Peters, Return of Players From COVID List

The Arizona Cardinals are less than two weeks removed from their preseason opener at State Farm Stadium on Friday, August 13. With a handful of practices now under their belt, the Cardinals now look to amplify their preparations with only three preseason games on deck.

Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury spoke to the media on Monday, and offered his two cents on a variety of topics:

Could Corey Peters Return?

Corey Peters was spotted working out for the Cardinals on Monday prior to practice. Kingsbury confirmed the team had Peters in, and offered a few words of praise.

"We'll see," said Kingsbury when asked about Peters. "We'll continue to bring in different position groups working out and try to upgrade the roster throughout but it was good to see him. I know everybody's excited to have him "around today.

"He looked good. (Peters) looks really good, moved around well. I think he's in good shape and looked healthy."

Kingsbury later added how pivotal Peters was on and off the field for Arizona last season:

"Since I've been here, he's played really, really well for us. I think a quick twitch, (he) can play the nose, he can play the three and then the leadership, that work ethic all the practice habits are through the roof for those young guys. He was really good for Leki (Fotu) and Rashard (Lawrence) last year and would continue to be so if he rejoins the team."

Kingsbury said the team would make a decision soon within the next couple days.

Reinforcements Returning off COVID List

Kingsbury was asked if center Rodney Hudson cleared COVID protocols, and confirmed him along with a handful of other players returning to practice.

"Yes, he has (cleared protocols). Hudson will be back today, (Justin) Pugh will be back today, (Andy) Isabella, Keesean (Johnson), Isaac Whitney."

Kingsbury also confirmed tackle Kelvin Beachum would be back today as well.

Cards to Begin Padded Practice on Tuesday

Kingsbury was asked about the team transitioning into padded practices and how players are beginning to step up:

"Yeah, tomorrow will be the first day of pads, we'll still be in sliders today," said Kingsbury. "But I thought you know, we made some strides. I think it was a lot of new faces a lot of veterans that are building some rapport building some chemistry with some of the young guys and that was good to see. But continue to get better. We've got a long way to go. Obviously this would be a big week pushing through into a preseason game week next week."

No Updates on Larry Fitzgerald

On Monday, Larry Fitzgerald was announced as part of a radio show duo between himself and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady on SiriusXM. Kingsbury was unable to offer any updates on the situation.

"That's the first I heard of it," said Kingsbury. "I think like I said even with Fitz you never know. I mean, I'm sure he'll be in shape and ready to go if he gets that itch."