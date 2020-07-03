AllCardinals
Kliff Kingsbury Sponsoring Black College Football...The Road to Equality

Mason Kern

On Wednesday, July 15, the Black College Football Hall of Fame is hosting its Black College Football…The Road to Equality event. Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is listed as a participating sponsor, the only such NFL headmaster doing so.

The ceremony will be hosted by NFL Network reporter Steve Wyche and NFL on CBS analyst Charles Davis.

"Black College Football…The Road to Equality will feature poignant stories of struggle and triumph directly from some of the greatest football players from Historically Black Colleges & Universities (HBCUs).

"Our goal for this meaningful event is to engage in the national discussion on social justice by sharing the history of black college football and its impact on civil rights. It is also intended to be a platform to raise funds and awareness for HBCU football programs and the Black College Football Hall of Fame."

The Black College Football Hall of Fame, itself, is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. It has awarded more than $300,000 in scholarships and HBCU football program grants since its inception in 2009, when it was founded by former NFL quarterbacks James Harris (Bills, Rams, Chargers) and Doug Williams (Buccaneers, Outlaws, Redskins).

As it currently stands, Kingsbury joins 28 others — individuals and organizations — listed as participating sponsors. While he is the only NFL head coach, he joins several college football program leaders: Alabama's Nick Saban (participating sponsor); Arizona State's Herm Edwards (participating sponsor); Auburn's Gus Malzahn (participating sponsor); Illinois's Lovie Smith (participating sponsor); Florida Atlantic's Willie Taggart (participating sponsor); Michigan's Jim Harbaugh (gold sponsor); Minnesota's P.J. Fleck (participating sponsor); Oregon's Mario Cristobal (participating sponsor); Texas Christian's Gary Patterson (participating sponsor); Tulsa's Phil Montgomery (participating sponsor); West Virginia's Neal Brown (participating sponsor).

Note: More college head coaches are continuously being added. This is updated through 1:00 p.m. July 3

More information about the event can be found here. It is scheduled to take place at 5:30 p.m. Arizona time.

