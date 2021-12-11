Kliff Kingsbury: Man of Superstition

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury will do whatever it takes to see success this year, even at the cost of his aesthetics.

In sports, you often hear about players being superstitious.

Some will maintain the same exact route to the stadium following a win, while others will toy with things such as not washing shirts, putting socks on in a certain order or anything else on game day that will help them grab a win.

Head coaches typically aren't involved in what many would deem "that nonsense," as many are old-school in terms of their beliefs and how they carry themselves.

Don't count Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury in that group, however.

Following practice on Saturday, Kingsbury entered the media room with a very scruffy look.

Known for the straw hat he wears at practice, Kingsbury wasn't able to draw any inspirational meaning behind his choice of headgear.

"There's really not one (a backstory). I just got to keep my face covered. That's it. Yeah. I mean, I wish I had a better story," Kingsbury said with a chuckle on Saturday.

"I like the way it looks, but the floppy one just wasn't getting it done. So that's really the most effective for keeping the sun out of my face."

However, when it comes to his current scruffy look, there's absolutely a method to Kingsbury's madness.

"The beard, yeah. The beard, if we're winning, the beard is not being shaved," he said. "As long as that (winning) streak keeps going, you will see me with a little bit more facial hair. Whatever it takes to win. I have no pride when it comes to that."

Kingsbury said he hasn't shaved since the Carolina loss, as Monday would mark just one day short of a month since the Cardinals had last suffered a defeat.

But would Kingsbury let it grow to epic status similar to ZZ Top?

"Whatever it takes, yeah. Keep it rocking," Kingsbury said with a grin.

While it may be a stretch for Kingsbury to break out a solo rendition of "La Grange," the Cardinals will be hoping to see their head coach's facial hair grow for as long as possible.

If all goes to plan, Kingsbury won't have any problems keeping his face cold in the month of February.