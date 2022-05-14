The National Football League never sleeps. In between the Super Bowl confetti falling and next season's opening kickoff, the NFL is always the center of attention. On Thursday night, the league revealed the schedule for its 32 teams, releasing an avalanche of analysis, speculation and tweeted opinions.

Kliff Kingsbury is one of the many people with eyes on the new schedule. The Arizona Cardinals head coach met his rookies for the first time on Friday when the Cardinals began their rookie minicamp, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t time to react to the schedule.

“It’s awesome. You can’t ask for a better setup when you look at some of those games,” Kingsbury said. “ First one, get a team like the [Kansas City] Chiefs to see where you’re at, play Bill Belichick on Monday Night, play Tom Brady on Christmas. I mean there's some big-time games. Go to Mexico City to play a rival. It’s going to be a lot of fun. Anytime you look at an NFL schedule, it's not like you can go down and pick out a bunch of wins. They are all tough and everyone is facing the same deal.”

Cardinals fans won’t have to travel far in Week 1 since the Cardinals open their season at State Farm Stadium. Unfortunately, they’ll meet one of the most high-powered offenses in the league.

The Chiefs are returning after six straight seasons as AFC West champions but are coming off a 27-24 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game, ending their hope of advancing to a third straight trip to the Super Bowl.

“We know what the Chiefs are about; they’re one of the top teams in the league year in and year out, one of the greatest coaches to ever do it. Patrick [Mahomes], all the skill they got, have gotten better and better on defense so that will be a huge challenge,” Kingsbury said.

The Cardinals won’t have to face wide receiver Tyreek Hill, who was traded to the Miami Dolphins in March. But they’ll still have to face tight end Travis Kelce, newcomer JuJu Smith-Schuster, and most of all, Mahomes. The versatile quarterback continued his dominance last season, throwing for 4,839 yards and 37 touchdowns.

The Week-1 matchup will be the first meeting between Kingsbury and Mahomes (they technically met in last year's preseason) who are more than familiar with each other. Mahomes played three seasons with the Texas Tech Red Raiders with Kingsbury as his head coach. In his last season at Texas Tech, Kingsbury helped lead Mahomes to 5,052 passing yards and 41 touchdowns.

Both Mahomes and Kingsbury have had success in their season openers. Since Mahomes became a starter in 2018, he has won all four season openers. Kingsbury opened his career with a tie versus the Detroit Lions, but since then has won consecutive season openers.

“I was really thankful to the schedule-makers for giving us a young quarterback that hadn’t quite found his way in the league just yet, still trying to figure it out,” Kingsbury said jokingly.

The reunions will continue into Week 2 as Kingsbury meets up with Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels who was a defensive assistant with the New England Patriots in 2003, the same year Kingsbury was on the squad. This will be McDaniels' second shot as an NFL head coach, having led the Denver Broncos before being fired midway through his second season in 2010.

The Cardinals will reunite with their former pass-rushing specialist, Chandler Jones, who traded in the color red for silver and black.

Kingsbury and the Cardinals will play in four prime-time games this season, the most since 2016. They open up their late-night games in Week 7 versus the New Orleans Saints on a Thursday. They will play two Monday Night Football games in a span of four weeks. In Week 11, the Cards will head to Mexico City to face the San Francisco 49ers and then host the New England Patriots in Week 14. The final prime-time game of the regular season will be a Christmas Day home matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Since Kingsbury and quarterback Kyler Murray joined the team in 2019, the prime-time games have grown. In 2020 and 2021, the Cardinals played in three prime-time slots compared to the one game they had in 2019.

“I think we have some interesting characters on our team that people like to follow and hopefully we can play well and kind of earn that honor of playing the prime-time games,” Kingsbury said.

Under Kingsbury, the Cardinals haven’t found success under the bright lights, earning a 2-5 record. Last season, all three of Arizona’s prime-time games resulted in losses. The combined 2021 record of the Cardinals' four prime-time opponents is 42-26.

Kingsbury is right when he says the Cardinals have interesting characters for prime time, but they’ll be missing one of their best supporting characters in wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. Hopkins was slapped with a six game suspension in early May for violating the NFL’s performance enhancing drug policy.

The six opponents that Hopkins will miss are the Chiefs, Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks. Hopkins will return for the Thursday Night Football game against the Saints.

“It’s unfortunate he won’t be available, but I’m excited when we get him back,” Kingsbury said. “When we get him back, I think it will be a real shot in the arm for that back half and I know we’ll get his best.”

The Cardinals will have a bye week in the second half of the schedule during week 13.