Kliff Kingsbury Gives Updates on Drake, Williams Health

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake showed up to Monday’s practice wearing a walking boot.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury did not give specifics to why, but said it was for precautionary reasons.

"More soreness than anything,"Kingsbury said Monday. "Just making sure we know what he can do, making sure that he's feeling good. Doing some precautionary stuff with him."

The second-year Cardinal rushed for 5.2 yards per carry and scored eight touchdowns in as many games after he got traded from Miami to Arizona entering Week 9 of last year. He took to Twitter to clear the air Monday afternoon.

Halfback Chase Edmonds did a solid job filling in for the injured David Johnson last season before getting hurt himself, so the Cardinals have another trusted player to turn to if Drake misses any time. But, it appears that the Cardinals will be careful with Drake in hopes that he'll be ready for Week 1.

Another offensive player missing from training camp practices has been tight end Maxx Williams. 

Williams has missed four consecutive practices dealing with "some soreness and some lingering stuff,” according to Kingsbury.

Williams’ blocking ability helped the Cardinals ground game in 2019, and despite only catching 15 passes, he scored an impressive 79.1 score on Pro Football Focus.

Like with Drake, Kingsbury did not specificity say what is bothering Williams, but he’s focused on getting his players healthy for the season opener. 

"For us, it's about getting those guys to Week 1 and having them feel good," Kingsbury said. "And we'll take it from there. I think there's quite a few vets on this team that we know what they're about. And we want them to be healthy when we play the 49ers and [Williams] is one of those on that plan."

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins practiced Monday after resting the day before, while wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and linebacker Jordan had what are believed to veterans day off.

