Cardinals Head Coach Kliff Kingsbury Glad to have Vance Joseph on Coaching Staff

Howard Balzer

While much of the NFL’s focus during the last two weeks of protests following the death of George Floyd has been on the league’s African-American players, the reality is that while the number of minority head coaches has strikingly gone down, overall coaching staffs are diverse.

That is certainly true with the Cardinals, where there are eight black coaches on head man Kliff Kingsbury’s staff.

So, it was last week that when virtual team meetings occurred, the bulk of the conversations came as the team broke into position groups with their coaches.

Said Kingsbury, “I wanted it to be more of an intimate setting for those guys and a lot of guys talking to position coaches shared some really moving experiences. (Those) experiences are tough for people to hear. But I think it was good for all of our team to have that type of setting.”

Kingsbury said he also talked with his coaches about their experiences, including, of course, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

“Just listening to their stories, how they feel about what's going on, and also what was shared in their position meetings,” Kingsbury said. “It's been a powerful time for everyone. Having V.J. as a first-time head coach, having him to be able to bounce things off, talking through this topic of last week with him was huge for me.

“I just wanted to get his perspective, as a guy who has been a head coach in this league, and also an African-American male. You've wanted to pick his brain on certain aspects of what was going on and what he thought. So again, he was huge. He's been huge. It's not just that (from last week). There were things that I just didn't understand, didn't get about the NFL throughout my entire first year. He was here for me, and that really meant a lot to me.”

Kingsbury knows he will continue to lean on Joseph. He wants to make sure that the important dialogue continues and that things simply don’t move on to the next headline story.

He said, “I think there will definitely be ongoing conversation and an ongoing process. I think the NFL, I think the Arizona Cardinals, I think us as a staff will definitely encourage that. I mentioned earlier we want to learn, we want to listen first and learn and try to be better from it. And so I definitely think that this is a conversation that will carry on deep into our season moving forward ... hopefully.”

