Cardinals Reach Practice-Squad Limit Wednesday

The Arizona Cardinals revamped their practice squad heading into the penultimate game of the season.

The team announced the signing of two wide receivers, Krishawn Hogan and Isaac Whitney, Wednesday to reach the 16-player limit allowed on a team's practice squad this season. The moves followed roster changes Tuesday that featured wide receiver A.J. Richardson being placed on practice squad/injured with a groin issue and the release of defensive tackle P.J. Johnson, freeing up two spots.

Richardson has been with the team the longest, having been signed as an undrafted rookie free agent out of Boise State in April of 2019 and participating through the team's training camp before being cut and subsequently signed to the practice squad in the roster trim to 53 players.

Hogan (6-3, 217) returns to the Cardinals after initially signing with the franchise as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017 out of Marian (Ind.) University. He has played in 10 career games with the Indianapolis Colts (2017) and New Orleans Saints (2019) and has career stats of one catch for four yards, one special-teams tackle and one fumble recovery.

The 25-year old Hogan most recently was on the Colts practice squad earlier this season after spending training camp with the Tennessee Titans. Following his release from the Cardinals as a rookie, Hogan was with Indianapolis in 2017-18 prior to signing with New Orleans in 2019 where he played in eight games.

Whitney (6-2, 204) played in two games with the then-Oakland Raiders in 2017 and was on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers practice squad earlier this year after spending the past two seasons with the Houston Texans. He entered the league with the Raiders as an undrafted rookie free agent in 2017 out of USC and split his first season between the Raiders active roster and practice squad. The 26-year-old Whitney then signed with Houston where he spent last year on reserve/injured prior to being released following training camp this year.

Johnson joined the Cardinals practice squad Nov. 24, along with two other defensive linemen, following the placement of defensive tackle Zach Allen on reserve/injured with an ankle issue. He was never promoted to the active roster for the four-game stretch in which he was on the team.

The Cardinals now have a full allotment of 16 players on the practice squad. Here is a full breakdown:

WR: Krishawn Hogan, JoJo Ward, Isaac Whitney

TE: Evan Baylis, Seth DeValve

G: Koda Martin

DT: Michael Dogbe. Stacy McGee

ILB: Terrance Smith, Evan Weaver

OLB: Reggie Walker

CB: Prince Amukamara, Jace Whittaker, Picasso Nelson

S: Chris Miller

K: Mike Nugent