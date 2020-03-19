Hall of Fame QB Kurt Warner Talks DeAndre Hopkins

When Kurt Warner took the reins as the starting quarterback for the St. Louis Rams after Trent Green suffered a knee injury a mere 21 years ago, he had the benefit of an outstanding supporting cast. Warner had just 11 regular-season pass attempts on his NFL resume when he opened the 1999 season as the starter.

There was Marshall Faulk at running back, who some say ran routes as well as many wide receivers, to go with wideouts Isaac Bruce, Torry Holt, Az-Zahir Hakim and Ricky Proehl. Bruce was in his sixth season and Holt was a rookie in '99. Bruce will be enshrined this year in the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Holt was a finalist for the first time.

When Warner led the Arizona Cardinals to Super Bowl XLIII, the team’s outstanding corps had three players in that 2008 season that had 1,000 or more yards receiving: Larry Fitzgerald (1,431); Anquan Boldin (1,038); and Steve Breaston (remember him?), at 1,006. That trio combined for 26 of Warner’s 30 touchdown passes.

Fitzgerald will likely be a first-ballot Hall of Famer six years after he retires, while Boldin will be eligible for the first time in 2022.

Warner obviously knows how important it is to have high-level targets for a team’s quarterback, so he is fascinated by the Cardinals’ acquisition of DeAndre Hopkins and what that will mean for the continued development of second-year quarterback Kyler Murray.

Appearing on the Arizona Sports 98.7 Burns and Gambo show this week, Warner said, "Having a No. 1, having a difference-maker — and for me, with a young quarterback and really for any quarterback — having a guy where you say to yourself, 'There is no bad matchup for DeAndre Hopkins.’ There's not a guy out there that you say to yourself, 'Well, if that guy's guarding him, we don't have the advantage.'

"And so that's where it starts is that for any quarterback you want to make the game as easy as possible, and the best way to make it easy for a quarterback is to go, 'Oh, DeAndre Hopkins is one-on-one? Forget about everything else. Throw it to that guy.' You can simplify the game for a young quarterback."

Most important is that Hopkins excels at getting the so-called 50-50 balls.

Warner said, "The second piece of that puzzle is he's a guy that is great at contested balls. So I always used to make this argument with guys like Anquan and Larry when I was here was, I coupled that with my accuracy and I said, 'I can throw the ball where I want to throw the ball.'

"So now, these guys are so big and so good at contested balls that it's not so much about, 'Are they open?' As much as it is, 'If I put the ball where I know I can put it and nobody can get around them or nobody is better at getting contested balls or finding the football and catching in traffic than that guy,' once again it decreases your margin of error on throws like that.

"Because you know most of the things that are going to happen with DeAndre Hopkins in a challenging situation are going to be positive for your offense."