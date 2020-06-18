The hype continues for Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

On ProFootballTalk Live, former NFL quarterback Chris Simms has been counting down his top-40 quarterbacks in the league each day. Wednesday, he reached No. 12, where Murray was listed. Later that day, Tennessee Titans gunslinger Ryan Tannehill came in at No. 11.

Significant in that is behind Murray, Simms has Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh at No. 14; Tom Brady, Tampa Bay No. 15; Drew Brees, New Orleans No. 16; and Philip Rivers, Indianapolis No. 17.

Simms said of Murray, “It was a big-time rookie year for Kyler Murray. The stats, they don’t tell the whole story. First, as a player, there’s really no weakness in Kyler Murray’s game. When you break him down: unbelievable arm strength, unbelievably quick releases. We know, other than (Baltimore Ravens quarterback) Lamar Jackson — and I don’t know, maybe he’s faster — its one of those two for the best running quarterback in football. He’s maturing wisely beyond his years. He’s very accurate, he has every throw in the book, every club in the bag he can bring out. The big thing is, too, wins, stats, all that. Listen, the game and the team was formulated around Kyler Murray from the get-go. So, he was asked to carry the squad, and while doing it with an offensive play-caller/head coach (Kliff Kingsbury) who was learning his way in the NFL.

“When you watch tape of Kyler Murray, its one unbelievable throw after another. Degree of difficulty very high on the scale. Deep corners, deep posts, go routes. He takes care of the football. There’s really nothing he doesn’t do. His value to the offense is way more valuable than the stats will ever say. They were a good rushing offense last season. Why? Because of Kyler Murray, because of his ability to run and you had to account for him in the run game if he kept the ball on the read options and things like that. I think this a superstar. Maybe I’m low at 12. Maybe he should be higher, but I think this could be like that Patrick Mahomes jump to where next year he might be in the top five. I could see it happening.”

It seems like Simms agrees with Cardinals left tackle D.J. Humphries, who said this week he expects Murray “to explode” this season.

Much of those expectations are because of what is around Murray. Bleacher Report, which ranked the team’s supporting cast at 25 prior to the 2019 season, now has it at No. 7.

Kristopher Knox wrote, "Could Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray have the sort of sophomore leap that Lamar Jackson experienced last season? It's possible, as the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year now has DeAndre Hopkins headlining his receiving corps. The acquisition of Hopkins immediately gave Arizona one of the NFL's best receiver trios. Larry Fitzgerald is a future Hall of Famer and one of the most reliable pass-catchers in the league, while Christian Kirk is an ascending talent and potentially a high-end third receiver. Should running back Kenyan Drake build on his strong finish to 2019—he racked up 643 rushing yards and 171 receiving yards in eight games after being acquired from the Dolphins—Murray should helm one of the more explosive offenses in the NFC."

The six supporting casts ahead of Murray are Kansas City, Cleveland, New Orleans, Tampa Bay, Dallas and the L.A. Chargers.

Here are the players ranked from 13 to 40 on Simms’ list: 13, Kirk Cousins, Minnesota; 14, Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh; 15, Tom Brady, Tampa Bay; 16, Drew Brees, New Orleans; 17, Philip Rivers, Indianapolis; 18, Josh Allen, Buffalo; 19, Derek Carr, Las Vegas; 20, Jimmy Garoppolo, San Francisco; 21, Baker Mayfield, Cleveland; 22, Daniel Jones, N.Y. Jets; 23, Sam Darnold, N.Y. Jets; 24, Jared Goff, L.A. Rams; 25, Drew Lock, Denver; 26, Joe Burrow, Cincinnati; 27, Andy Dalton, Dallas; 28, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Miami; 29, Teddy Bridgewater, Carolina; 30, Gardner Minshew, Jacksonville; 31, Nick Foles, Chicago; 32, Case Keenum, Cleveland; 33, Jameis Winston, New Orleans; 34, Tyrod Taylor, L.A. Chargers; 35, Jarrett Stidham, New England; 36, Taysom Hill, New Orleans; 37, Justin Herbert, L.A. Chargers; 38, Mitchell Trubisky, Chicago; 39, Dwayne Haskins, Washington; 40, Tua Tagovailoa, Miami.

The obvious nine of the remaining 10 are Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City; Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay; Russell Wilson, Seattle; Lamar Jackson, Baltimore; Matt Ryan, Atlanta; Deshaun Watson, Houston; Dak Prescott, Dallas; Matthew Stafford, Detroit; Carson Wentz, Philadelphia.

The mystery 10th could be Cam Newton, who is still a free agent.