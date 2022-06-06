The Arizona Cardinals began their final week of OTAs Monday, but missing from the field was Kyler Murray.

The third and final week of voluntary Organized Team Activities is underway for the Arizona Cardinals. Quarterback Kyler Murray was one of many players who were missing from practice Monday. The Cardinals have three more practices this week and will have their mandatory minicamp next week.

Murray made his first offseason appearance last week when he took part in the team's OTAs after missing the first set of practices. It was not known if Murray would be returning this week, with head coach Kliff Kingsbury saying it was a day-to-day situation.

The Cardinals coaching staff has had “great communication” with Murray and were aware that the quarterback would be absent, according to Kingsbury.

“It’s voluntary, guys train in different ways, so we knew that coming into the week,” Kingsbury said.

The Murray-watch has been the focus of the Cardinals' practices ever since Murray announced (through his agent) that he desires a contract extension. General manager Steve Keim has said that he expects have a deal signed at some point this summer.

The inconsistency of Murray's attendance has not been an issue for his teammates who have voiced their support or even envy for the star quarterback.

“ I’m more envious, because I would have liked to know, I would’ve wanted to play some golf . . . we could’ve met up,” left tackle D.J. Humphries said. “He’s here when we need him to be here.”

Also taking the day off were wide receivers Marquise Brown and A.J. Green. Tight end Zach Ertz was missing along with linebacker Markus Golden, center Rodney Hudson and cornerback Byron Murphy Jr..

A few players made their first appearance of the offseason Monday. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was on the field prior to the start of practice when he went inside the team facility. Hopkins is still rehabbing a torn MCL suffered last last season.