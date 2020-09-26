Earlier in the week, we featured Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia and his thoughts on Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray.

Well, the questions kept coming for Patricia, and Thursday he had some other fascinating ways of describing what Murray can do to a defense.

Asked how Murray stresses a defense, Patricia said, “What’s amazing; we just went through with the team, and I showed them this morning, there’s a great clip, I think it’s third-and-17. There’s not many calls on your call sheet as an offensive coordinator where you’re sitting there going, ‘Third-and-17 is a good situation for you to go and convert.’ You watch him go back, the receivers go vertical, the coverage goes with him, and then the pass rush goes by him, it goes past, you have a couple guys behind the quarterback, and then he just takes off. It is a first down in about less than a second because he just has that ability to go vertical, be able to cut sideways, go vertical, change pace, change direction, and the quarterback ran the ball, got an easy first down 25 yards later on third-and-17.

“When you have that ability on your call sheet because the players that are on the field, that is a whole other level of difficulty that you have to try and defend against. I mean, third-and-17, you’re thinking you’re walking off the field and making them punt, but not with him. He’s too dangerous.”

The play Patricia described was in Week 1 against San Francisco and Murray actually gained 35 yards on the play.

Patricia continued, “Then on top of it, I think what he’s done, he’s able to get out of the pocket. He’s able to extend those plays and then find his receivers, like (DeAndre) Hopkins, like (Larry) Fitzgerald, and get that ball up in the air. His arm, his quickness on his release and his arm accuracy and strength is outstanding. So now he has that threat to put the ball downfield. Very interesting to watch the receivers, especially speed guys like (Christian) Kirk that when he gets out, they go vertical. He’s just going to launch it and get past all the coverage and have a big completion downfield which turns into another explosive play. Those are really what becomes so difficult.”

Patricia was also asked to compare Murray to another quarterback and if there’s anyone on the team that can mimic him on the scout team in practice.

“Great question,” Patricia said. “Obviously I’ve seen great mobile quarterbacks through my years in the league. I think the thing about him is the way he gets to top-end speed. Some mobile quarterbacks are maybe long striders, they cover a lot of space, cover a lot of ground, they can get out, they can move. But his explosive speed; it’s quite exceptional. It’s really along the lines of like a punt returner, someone who can just get the ball and get vertical right now. From that end of it, those are always really hard guys to duplicate in practice and certainly at game speed is very difficult. For him, we have to use a couple different guys in different situations to help us simulate some of those looks.”

Certainly, we will be hearing from more coaches talking about Murray this season.