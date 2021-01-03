Developing: Murray Injures Ankle in First Quarter, Status Questionable Against Rams

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray left for the locker room after getting rolled up on during the first offensive series.

On the Arizona Cardinals first offensive series of its Week 17 game against the Los Angeles Rams, quarterback Kyler Murray had his right ankle rolled up on while taking a sack by defensive lineman Morgan Fox.

On third-and-13, Murray was pressured after Fox, who is starting in place of defensive lineman Michael Brockers who was placed on reserve/COVID-19 this week, blew past center Mason Cole and brought Murray down for a sack. He then limped off the field and went to the locker room for what CBS analyst Tracy Wolfson said was x-rays and further evaluation.

Murray later walked on his own power out of the locker room and back onto the sideline. He also went into the blue medical tent before the broadcast showed him testing it out and walking around.

With less than five minutes in the first quarter, Murray again walked into the locker room with a more noticeable limp.

As a result, Cardinals backup quarterback Chris Streveler came into the game and attempted his first NFL pass on the ensuing series, which ended in an 11-yard touchdown pass to running back Jonathan Ward. This, after Rams quarterback John Wolford, who is starting in place of Jared Goff (broken right thumb), threw an interception to Arizona inside linebacker Jordan Hicks on his first NFL pass attempt.

If Murray is able to return, it is apparent that his mobility would be severely impacted. He was already managing through a lower leg injury suffered in Week 16, but was a full practice participant this week and did not have a game status listed on the injury report.

Second quarter update:

The CBS game broadcast showed Murray warming up on the sideline and bouncing up and down. AllCardinals staff writer Alex Weiner, who is out at SoFi Stadium, reported Murray went back into the blue tent.

3:30 left second quarter:

Murray was shown getting his ankle taped by the CBS broadcast. Appears he is on the verge of making a return. Streveler has completed 4 of 6 passes for 20 yards and a touchdown in his absence.

Streveler remains in at quarterback. Wolfson gave an update said Murray "could not put any weight on that ankle" but now is "sitting on the sideline waiting to go back in" after having it re-taped. He was shown putting a mask on and appears to be remaining on the sideline versus going back to the locker room.

Halftime update:

Murray did not re-enter the game for the rest of the half. Streveler throws an interception that is returned 84 yards for a touchdown by cornerback Troy Hill. Rams take a 12-7 lead at the half.

According to Cardinals' team reporter Darren Urban, Murray spent a portion of halftime having a conversation with cornerback teammate Patrick Peterson while "trying to get his ankle loose on the sideline."

Third quarter update:

Weiner said Murray went back to the locker room during the start of the third quarter. The Rams started with the ball. Meanwhile, Wolfson reported that Cardinals inside linebacker Jordan Hicks will not return with a neck injury.

6:16 left third quarter:

Murray remains in the locker room and Streveler will take the field for the first time in the second half with the Cardinals down 15-7.

This story is developing