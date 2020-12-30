Kyler Murray Downplays Leg Injury; Will Play Sunday

It took some extra coaxing, but Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray confirmed Wednesday that he will play in the win-or-go-home regular-season finale against the Los Angeles Rams Sunday.

Murray, who suffered what head coach Kliff Kingsbury described as a "lower leg" injury on the final offensive play in last Saturday's loss to the San Francisco 49ers, was observed participating in all of the individual drills during the open portion of the team's Wednesday practice.

"You asked me if I was going to play?" Murray sarcastically prompted a reporter following Wednesday's session. "Going to tweet out that I'm going to play? Yeah, I'll be playing."

Following Saturday's loss, NFL Media's Ian Rapoport reported that Murray was "leg-whipped" by 49ers defensive lineman Alex Barrett when he was pressured on fourth-and-6 before being tackled to the ground and throwing an incomplete pass to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to end their comeback hopes.

Rapoport said Murray "should be OK" for Week 17 and the second-year quarterback affirmed that sentiment Wednesday.

"Feeling good," Murray said. "... There's no holding back. We lose, I'll be home chilling. So, my leg, I'm fine."

While Murray was frustrated with the loss — he did not participate in his scheduled media availability following the game — the injury appeared potentially limiting when it first occurred. Murray writhed on the ground before being able to walk off the field under his own power.

Simply, he said Barrett "hit me in the right spot."

With Murray announcing his intentions to play Sunday, the possibility of having a playoff spot be determined by two quarterbacks who have never thrown a pass in the regular season of an NFL game is off the table. This, because the Rams will start backup quarterback John Wolford as starter Jared Goff recovers from surgery to repair a broken right thumb.

With postseason implications at stake for both the Rams and Cardinals, Murray's availability is a huge development considering Los Angeles will also be without starting running back Darrell Henderson (ankle), who is on reserve/injured, and top wide receiver Cooper Kupp, who reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 and was added to the coronavirus reserve list Tuesday.

"I think everybody should relish it," Murray said of the chance to make the postseason with a win. "It's an opportunity that we could only ask for. It's an opportunity to play in the playoffs, get in and we're right where we want to be, obviously with everything that's happened this year. We still got an opportunity, so I think everybody should embrace it and leave it out on the field on Sunday."