They got it done.

The Arizona Cardinals and quarterback Kyler Murray agreed to terms on a five-year contract extension through the 2028 season, the team announced Thursday morning.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the deal is worth $230.5 million including $160 million guaranteed.

That's an average annual salary in new money of $46.1 million, the second highest for a quarterback in the NFL behind Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers.

Murray's rookie contract, including the fifth-year team option, would have ended after the 2023 campaign.

The two sides have been working for weeks to get the deal done, according to NFL Media's Ian Rapoport. They did so with time to spare before players report to training camp next week.

The agreement ends the offseason-long saga between the two sides.

Owner Michael Bidwill said after the 2021 season massive extensions for quarterbacks usually happen during the summer.

Murray's agent Erik Burkhardt released publicly an ALL-CAPS letter to put pressure on the Cardinals.

General manager Steve Keim disclosed there was no chance the organization would trade Murray.

The quarterback tweeted his commitment to the team after deleting Instagram photos.

Both sides said publicly all along they were committed to each other, and Murray is officially the Cardinals' quarterback for the foreseeable future.

Keim and head coach Kliff Kingsbury are also part of the team's future plans having signed extensions through 2027 earlier this offseason.

Murray's signing bonus and fully guaranteed money at signing were not reported. The former will have salary-cap implications for 2022. Heading into this season, Murray was scheduled to be paid $5.5 million and have a cap charge of $11.387 million.

The 2019 No. 1 overall pick is entering his fourth year in the league and will turn 25 in 17 days.