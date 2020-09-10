As the Cardinals prepare to play the 49ers in the season-opener Sunday, sacks are on everyone’s mind.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray was sacked 48 times last season, although the total was only two in the final three games.

But there are certain types of sacks head coach Kliff Kingsbury wants Murray to avoid at all costs this season after noting Wednesday that he’s “hoping substantially” that the 48 statistic drops considerably in 2020.

“That's been one of our big points of improvement that we've harped upon and talked about,” Kingsbury added Wednesday. “The big one is first- and second-down sacks. Third down; you're trying to make a play, things happen. We get that, try to hold onto the ball a little bit. I'm good with that, don't take a substantial loss. But the first, the second downs, it really puts you behind the chains.

“We've got to eliminate those and I just think it'll allow us to play downhill more. It'll allow us to play with better tempo if we're not moving backwards that many times a game and so that's definitely been a point we've been working on. And it's really a challenge this first week because they're (San Francisco) one of the best rushes that you'll see.”

Kingsbury wasn’t exaggerating when he spoke of those first- and second-down negative plays.

Consider: Of the 48 sacks last season, 19 came on first-and-10, one on first-and-9 and one on first-and-20. Another 14 occurred on second down, so 35 (72.9 percent of the total) came on the first two downs. In addition, 14 of the 48 sacks cost the offense at least 10 yards and nine of those were on first or second down. Some good news is that none of the last 10 sacks in 2019 over the final four games equalled or eclipsed the 10-yard threshold.

Murray believes he has the answer to improving in that department.

“I think just being smarter with the ball,” he said following practice Wednesday. “Obviously, understanding what the defense is doing helps tremendously. Understanding what the offensive line is doing helps tremendously and just seeing the defense. Having that maturity, growing (during) the offseason, watching film has helped me tremendously as well.

“I think we can cut that number down in half; that's definitely the goal to limit the sacks and move around when I have to.”

Seven of the sacks came in the two games against the 49ers last year and another was negated by a penalty. Three of the seven were for a loss of 11 yards or more and totaled 42 lost yardage. Four of the seven were on first down and one was on second down.

Notably, Sunday will mark just the third time in league history that the previous season’s Offensive (Murray) and Defensive (San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa) Rookies of the Year play each other on Kickoff Weekend.

Bosa had 9.0 sacks in 2019, but registered none in the 49ers’ two victories over the Cardinals. For San Francisco, defensive tackle DeForest Buckner and defensive end Dee Ford had sacks in each game, while the others came from defensive end Arik Armstead, linebacker Dre Greenlaw and safety Jimmie Ward. Buckner is now with the Colts.

Still, Kingsbury recognizes they are a talented group.

He said, “They come at you for 60 minutes and they have a lot of juice and energy. They fly around, they celebrate with each other and so it's a heck of a challenge.”

