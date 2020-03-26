Cardinals Enjoy Stability with Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley at Quarterback in Active Offseason Market

To say there has been volatility in the quarterback market this offseason would be a massive understatement. However, it was easy to predict there would be significant movement. It was just unknown where much of the talent would land.

Teams that made changes, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front and center, will have to navigate an offseason where film room and on-field time will likely be cut drastically, if not totally.

The strength and conditioning programs that normally begin in April have already been indefinitely delayed. Next up after that is limited on-field work followed by OTAs and mandatory minicamps.

Baltimore Ravens president Dick Cass questions whether those will even take place. He told the team website, “I just don’t think the OTAs are going to happen at all. I hope I’m wrong. I’m hoping we can get some players in (the facility) in June, but I’m sort of doubtful of that.”

Clearly, it appears, teams like the Arizona Cardinals that enter 2020 with stability at quarterback, head coach and offensive coordinator could have an advantage. Brett Hundley is one of five backup quarterbacks that have re-signed, and his skill set is a perfect complement to starter Kyler Murray.

In a video conference Wednesday, when asked about having familiarity with the offense, Hundley said, “(It’s) a huge help when you have two quarterbacks who sort of know exactly what the offense is, about how to run it, how to operate it. When you have that, it sets the tone for everything, and the offense is really quick to pick up in the first place. But when you already have it down, we should be off and running no matter when we start back.”

That won’t be the case in Tampa where expectations are through the roof that Tom Brady will waltz in and help his team become the first in history to play the Super Bowl in their home stadium. Still, not be ignored is a new offense, new coaches new players for Brady and very little time to get on the same page.

It’s the same story in Indianapolis where Philip Rivers will be, or Carolina where Teddy Bridgewater takes over for the released Cam Newton, who is now searching for a new team after being released this week along with a recent sketchy injury history.

That’s a similar story for Joe Flacco, who was released earlier by the Denver Broncos with a failed physical designation after ending the 2019 season on reserve/injured with a neck injury.

Most intriguing is guessing where Jameis Winston will end up. If he hadn’t tossed six of his league-high 30 interceptions in the final two games of the 2019 season, both home losses by a combined eight points with the finale in overtime, he might still be Tampa Bay’s quarterback. And who knows what that would have meant for Brady.

Even with the turnovers, Winston passed for 5,109 yards, 8.16 yards per attempt and 33 touchdowns.

Overall, the game of musical chairs has slowed but not stopped, and after the draft when another fresh-faced batch of rookies enter the league, we will learn which ones won’t find chairs.

As a refresher course, here are the 18 agreements that have occurred in the last week followed by quarterbacks that are still waiting for the music to stop:

STARTERS

Tom Brady, New England to Tampa Bay

Drew Brees, re-signed by New Orleans

Teddy Bridgewater, New Orleans to Carolina

Philip Rivers, L.A. Chargers to Indianapolis

Ryan Tannehill, re-signed by Tennessee

STARTER BATTLE

Nick Foles, Jacksonville to Chicago (trade)

Brian Hoyer, Indianapolis (released) to New England

BACKUPS ON THE MOVE

Kyle Allen, Carolina to Washington (trade)

Chase Daniel, Chicago to Detroit

Jeff Driskel, Detroit to Denver

Case Keenum, Washington to Cleveland

Marcus Mariota, Tennessee to Las Vegas

Colt McCoy, Washington to N.Y. Giants

Jordan Ta’amu, St. Louis (XFL) to Kansas City

P.J. Walker, Houston (XFL) to Carolina

BACKUPS RE-SIGNED

Chad Henne, Kansas City; Brett Hundley, Arizona; Sean Mannion, Minnesota; A.J. McCarron, Houston; Nate Sudfeld, Philadelphia

FREE AGENTS

Brandon Allen (not tendered as RFA by Denver); Blake Bortles (UFA L.A. Rams); David Fales (UFA N.Y. Jets); Joe Flacco (released by Denver); Mike Glennon (UFA Las Vegas); Josh McCown (UFA Philadelphia); Matt Moore (UFA Kansas City); Cam Newton (released by Carolina); Matt Simms (not tendered as RFA by Atlanta); Kyle Sloter (released by Detroit); Geno Smith (UFA Seattle); Drew Stanton (UFA Cleveland); Joe Webb (UFA Houston)