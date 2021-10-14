    • October 14, 2021
    Kyler Murray, Byron Murphy Limited on Cardinals Thursday Injury Report

    The Arizona Cardinals and Cleveland Browns continue to have injury struggles this week.
    Author:

    Both the Cardinals and Browns had key contributors back at practice on Thursday. Although, both teams continued to work with a long list of nonparticipants and limiteds. 

    For the Cardinals, cornerbacks Byron Murphy Jr. and Marco Wilson were upgraded to limited after having not played last week with ribs injuries. They were each out on Wednesday, but returned to the practice field Thursday morning.

    Defensive coordinator Vance Joseph and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said they are hopeful both players can return for the game, but there is no decision yet.

    Quarterback Kyler Murray's limited status remains unchanged as he is dealing with a shoulder issue. He received treatment on his arm during last Sunday's game while the defense was on the field. 

    Out for the Cardinals were wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (illness), center Rodney Hudson (ribs, shoulder), linebackers Jordan Hicks (toe) and Tanner Vallejo (hand). 

    Hudson was already ruled out for this week. 

    The full Cardinals injury report:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-14 at 1.19.32 PM

    For Cleveland, both running backs Nick Chubb (calf) and Kareem Hunt (wrist, knee) remained out. 

    The two anchor the NFL's top rushing offense, and they combined for 222 yards on the ground last week against the Chargers. 

    The offensive line also missed starters in center J.C. Tretter (knee) and tackles Jack Conklin (knee) and Jedrick Wills (ankle). Wills was downgraded from limited on Wednesday to out on Thursday. 

    The Cleveland defensive line had some better news with Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney and Takk McKinley upgraded from nonparticipants to limited. Each of those players is listed with multiple injuries. 

    Here is Cleveland's full injury report:

    Screen Shot 2021-10-14 at 1.20.03 PM

    Game statuses will be available on Friday. 

    Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) during minicamp practice at the Dignity Health Arizona Cardinals Training Center.
