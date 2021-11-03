Kyler Murray Can Play Without Practice, Needs Ability to Protect Himself

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was inside rehabbing his ankle during Wednesday's practice.

He reportedly suffered a sprain last Thursday against the Green Bay Packers, and head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday that Murray could be a game-day decision for Week 9.



To Murray and Kingsbury, the quarterback's lack's of practice time won't affect his ability to play effectively Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

"His understanding of the system now and some of the pieces that we have around him, I feel good about that,” Kingsbury said.

Murray added: “Like I said, taking it one day at a time. I agree with him (Kliff Kingsbury) as far as practice reps. I think I’ll be good to go on Sunday if I just know the game plan and get the mental reps.”

The quarterback said he is keeping off his ankle and seeing how it improves each day.

Murray has played through injury before, and his growth as a pocket passer could help him propel the offense even if he is less able to run.

Kingsbury said he feels confident that Murray could shine even without using his legs too much.

But, Murray still needs to be able to protect himself from oncoming rushers.

"I don’t need to run," Murray said. "If I have to, I have to, but at the same time, there’s a difference between running and protecting yourself. You can’t just be a sitting duck in the pocket, so we’ll take it one day at a time.”

The Cardinals face an uncertain week offensively. Top receiver DeAndre Hopkins could also be a game-day decision with a hamstring injury. Receiver A.J. Green was placed on the COVID-19 list Wednesday.

The team designated center Rodney Hudson to return from injured reserve, but Kingsbury said that they will see how he looks as the week progresses.

There are a lot of questions regarding availability, and there likely won't be many answers until Sunday.