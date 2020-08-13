Aside from unregulated workouts in his hometown of Dallas, Tex., Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is getting his first official chance to gain experience with his receiving corps in training camp.

It's a unit for which he expressed enthusiasm during his virtual media conference after Thursday's practice, a group with a new weapon in DeAndre Hopkins and returning players who Murray improved chemistry with throughout last season.

Murray said he already has a good relationship with Hopkins, who he first met in Dallas, and got to see firsthand the type of player who was joining the team.

"He's proven that that he just has it and hopefully we can we can build this thing together and be great," Murray said. "So for us, it's just building that relationship, building that chemistry and put a lot of time in."

Hopkins shared a similar sentiment on Aug. 3 when he first talked with the media at camp.

He said Murray has gotten him up to par in the new system. He showed confidence that the connection between the two will form smoothly with more practice and that he expects the two to become best friends off the field.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury believes it is already happening.

"Watching those two work and watching them kind of being open to new things and each other, I expect them to get on the same page sooner than later," Kingsbury said Wednesday.

Multiple Cardinals have expressed what Hopkins' involvement means for the offense, aside from potentially catching the ball between his legs.

Third-year receiver Christian Kirk said he believes Hopkins' addition gives him more opportunities to take advantage of one-on-one matchups.

Murray elaborated on that effect.

"Last year, whenever we were three-by-one, [defenses] singled up one side and then put the weak-side safety to the three-receiver side," Murray explained. "That crowds it up for those guys. Now you have a guy like [Hopkins] at the X, you have to help. So having Kirk and Larry (Fitzgerald) and all the guys that we got, it makes C-Kirk that much more dangerous."

Hopkins and Fitzgerald give Murray two of the most sure-handed receivers in the league, and Kirk could be a very overqualified third option as Kingsbury stated he has the potential to be a major breakout player.

Kirk said he took his offseason very seriously and is in good position to be successful this year. He's missed seven games over his first two years, but Murray said that if Kirk is healthy, the sky is the limit.

Murray also discussed second-year receiver Andy Isabella.

Isabella had an underwhelming rookie season with just nine catches on 13 targets. However, his one touchdown was for 88 yards. Now, with three receivers who could attract a lot of attention down the field, the lightning-quick Isabella could turn into a threat underneath in the slot or on sweeps and screens.

"I love Andy, personally, when he's on the field, he's just dangerous with his speed and ability to play-make," Murray said. "Our receiver group is so talented and deep that the competition is going to fuel the fire."

Isabella isn't the only young receiver in Arizona that will have to battle for snaps and Murray seems to be excited by that.

The Cardinals' arsenal has gotten a lot of praise this offseason with The Score ranking it sixth in the league and Pro Football Focus saying the "passing offense is in good shape to continue its upward trend."

Now that Murray has a chance to hit his guys on routes, he seems to share the optimism.