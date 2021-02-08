Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Crowned for 'Play of the Year'

The "Hail Murray" will live on as the 2020 NFL season's Clutch Performance Play of the Year.

As DeAndre Hopkins rose above three defenders and pulled down the game-winning catch against the Buffalo Bills in Week 10, quarterback Kyler Murray remembers he was looking toward the sideline. During his highlight play of the season, he did not remember seeing it unfold once he released the ball into the air.

"It happened so fast," he said.

Murray has seen the highlight plenty of times since, though, and after the game he recalled the image that stuck out to him.

"I felt like — the only person I saw down there was Hop," Murray said after the game. "Let it go, give him a chance and, it's funny, everybody, all they saw was black gloves rising from everybody."

The "Hail Murray" was crowned 2020 Bridgestone Clutch Performance Play of the Year at NFL Honors Saturday night, and Murray and Hopkins were awarded trophies.

The award has been around since 2011, and this was the first time any Cardinals have won it.

"I want to thank the fans for voting us as the best play of the year, it is an honor," Murray said at the awards show. "Secondly, I want to thank the Red Sea for sticking with us through a tough season with the pandemic. This support means the world to me, DeAndre, my teammates and the whole organization. It is a privilege to play for the Cardinals."

Hopkins called it the best grab of his career to this point, which is high praise given how many circus catches the three-time All Pro first teamer has made since he entered the league in 2013.

He said the circumstance of it resulting in a win over a playoff team–the Bills eventually reached the AFC Championship Game–and that it is was made over three defenders whom he "dunked on" puts it at No. 1.

"I want to thank Kyler for believing in me and throwing it to me with three people on me," Hopkins said Saturday, "I want to thank (head coach) Kliff (Kingsbury) for calling that play and trying to get me the ball and I want to thank the city of Phoenix for supporting me and welcoming me with open arms, this being my first year."

Before the 2020 season, Hopkins signed on to stay in Arizona through 2024. Murray is entering Year 3 of his rookie deal. The two could put up more contenders for Play of the Year before it is all said and done, but their connection in Week 10 will be difficult to ever top.