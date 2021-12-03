Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins Game-Day Decisions; Practice Notes

The Cardinals will run out Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins in warmups Sunday in Chicago to test if they can play.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins will be game-day decisions Sunday in Chicago, per head coach Kliff Kingsbury Friday.

Even after getting extra time to rest during the bye week, the tandem will test themselves out during warmups to see if they can play.

Murray practiced during the open portion on Friday, looking sharp once again. Hopkins was held out for caution.

"We're just being smart," Kingsbury said. "We want to make sure he feels really good for the stretch run. And so we'll see how he progresses, run him on Sunday and see if he can go."

Hopkins added: "I'll give it a go before the game."

Regarding Murray, Kingsbury said high-ankle sprains are tricky, so they are still working through it. This was the first time Kingsbury revealed to the local media that the injury was a high-ankle sprain.

Practice notes

Justin Pugh/Rashard Lawrence

Cardinals starting left guard Justin Pugh was out and about, but not participating in the open part of practice once again.

He will be a game-day decision, per Kingsbury, but he has not practiced since hurting his calf in Week 9 at San Francisco.

Meanwhile, nose tackle Rashard Lawrence was designated to return from IR this week (calf). He won't be activated this week, but Kingsbury is hopeful he will be able to play next week.

Cautious with Murray

Kingsbury has admitted many times that his team did not finish the 2020 season right, and he wants to change that this year.

Part of that requires having Murray healthy, which he was not down the stretch last season.

"With a player like him, in the position we're in, we were going to be overly cautious this entire time," Kingsbury said. "And we still are. We want to make sure when we get him back, he's playing at a high level, and he can't reinjure it to a point that we lose him for a substantial amount of time."

Getting work in

Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt and running back Chase Edmonds were working out on the side during practice.

Watt was doing sprints as he was seen doing earlier this week. Edmonds was working on various activities.

The two are on injured reserve, Watt after having shoulder surgery and Edmonds for an ankle sprain.

Edmonds can return next week against the Los Angeles Rams if he is ready. He looked sharp while running and changing directions.

Kingsbury said Wednesday that Edmonds' availability for Week 14 will be a close call.

Watt has not been ruled out to return at some point this season.

Weather

Chicago could be wet and will certainly be cold and windy Sunday, an environment Arizona is not accustomed to. The forecast calls for a high of 48 degrees, 90% chance of rain and 19 m.p.h. wind.

Its players and Kingsbury agree that it should not affect them, however.

"You just deal with it," Kingsbury said. "Everyone's got to play in it and find a way to make plays. And so that's what we got to do. I try not to make it much of a deal. They've all played in rain."

Hopkins said the weather won't affect whether he comes back or not, pointing out there are cleats that would help his traction anyway.

Sunday could be the final outdoors game of the season for the Cardinals, unless State Farm Stadium opens the roof.

Arizona's final two road games are in Detroit and Dallas, both indoor stadiums. Should the Cardinals finish with the No. 1 seed, each of their playoff games would also be indoors.

Sidelined Hopkins

"Hop don't miss games," was a saying by Cardinals receiver A.J. Green when Hopkins was questionable earlier in the season. At that point, Green was correct, as Hopkins had sat out just twice in his career.

It has been a tough three games for the Cardinals' star receiver to be out.

"I forget I'm not in pads sometimes and want to run on the field," Hopkins said. "But it's tough, I'm a competitor. I want to be out there."

It has been important to him to participate in walk-throughs and communicate with his teammates to continue to lead.

Wilson check in

Cornerback Marco Wilson is an every-down player as a rookie.

He told reporters he is not fazed by the longer NFL season compared to lower levels.

"I feel great," Wilson said. "Having a long season doesn't really bother me. I mean, I'm excited to get here every day and get to work. So it's been fun for me."

Wilson has been credited as a hard worker and someone who has gotten better steadily all year. There have been growing pains; he is a fourth-round pick rookie after all.

But he is motivated to keep improving.

"I wouldn't like to go in the game and not get tested," Wilson said. "I like to see where I stand as a player and see when they test me if I fail the test. I could go back and look at what can I do to do better."