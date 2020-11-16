SI.com
Murray, Hopkins Save Cardinals With Wild Hail Mary Win

Mason Kern

This story is a direct copy of the story run on SI's NFL page.

The Murray Miracle? The Hail Hopkins? Whatever nickname ends up sticking, words won't do the play justice.

The Arizona Cardinals beat the Buffalo Bills, 32-30, thanks to a 43-yard touchdown pass from Kyler Murray to DeAndre Hopkins that has to be seen to be believed:

To say that Hopkins was blanketed by Bills defenders would be putting it mildly:

The miracle finish capped another star-making performance from Murray, who finished the day completing 23 of 32 pass attempts for 245 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed for 61 yards and two scores. Hopkins caught seven passes for 127 yards.

The game was already a certified classic before Murray and Hopkins saved the day for Arizona. The Cardinals trailed, 23-9, with under six minutes left in the third quarter before they ripped off 17 unanswered points to take a 26-23 lead by the end of the quarter.

The Bills took the lead with only 34 seconds left in the game when Josh Allen found Stefon Diggs for a 21-yard touchdown that capped a 12-play, 78-yard drive in just over three minutes to play. Murray then advanced the Cardinals to the Bills 43-yard line with three quick passes, during which Arizona burned its final two timeouts.

Murray was able to avoid the Bills' pass rush and throw the pass on target while falling out of bounds to seemingly defy the laws of physics, and the Cardinals find themselves in a three-way tie for first place in the NFC West as a result.

