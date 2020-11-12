Kyler Murray: 'I Feel Like I'm the Best Player on the Field'

After achieving five wins through seven games in the 2020 season — the same amount won all of 2019 — and currently maintaining a 5-3 record entering Week 10, the Arizona Cardinals have exceeded most expectations placed upon them. Yet, the results are indicative of what players and staff believed was achievable from the onset of training camp; potentially underperforming their own agenda.

As a result, confidence around the facility is still high. Statistically, several players are in the upper echelon of the league. As a team, most position groups are over-performing last year's numbers.

In any situation, the Cardinals feel like they can win. Nowhere is that more evident than with the team's quarterback Kyler Murray, who radiates confidence in himself both on and off the gridiron.

"I feel like whenever I'm on the field, I've told you, I feel like I'm the best player on the field," Murray said after Wednesday's practice. "I always have the ball in my hands. It's my job to lead the offense down the field, put touchdowns up. I don't limit myself to any amount of time needed or years or anything like that.

"I think when I touch the field, I'm obviously a lot more comfortable understanding the offense, or guys are more comfortable. We're obviously playing a lot better. But as far as personally, every time I touch the field I'm trying to go hard. That's just how it's always been. That's how I was raised. That's how I was taught to play the game."

Murray has the stats to back up his charisma, too. He became the first player in NFL history with both a passing and rushing touchdown in a team's first eight games of a season and that total is already most in franchise history with eight games still to play. He also eclipsed the organizational record for most touchdown passes in the first two seasons of a career with 35, besting Jake Plummer's 32.

Perhaps more impressively, Murray is the first and only player in NFL history to pass for 2,000-plus yards and rush for 500-plus yards through a team's first eight games. As it currently stands, Murray is No. 12 in the NFL in passing yards at 2,130 and No. 8 in rushing yards at 543 — the only quarterback in the top 10.

Elsewhere on offense, players have continuously preached "being the best I can be to help the team win," the latest of which was wide receiver Christian Kirk Wednesday. Yet, there is one who has the reputation to be considered the true best at his position in the game, wideout DeAndre Hopkins.

Entering Week 9, Hopkins led the NFL in receiving yards, but now sits at No. 5 after a 30-yard performance in the 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Still, Kirk praised Hopkins for his sheer natural talent and what he has brought to the Cardinals in his first season after being traded in March from the Houston Texans.

"We all know, once he gets those opportunities and those targets, he's going to make the most of them and he absolutely dominates," Kirk said of Hopkins. "I just think that's his mentality always, going out there and just being the best receiver on the field, which he is."

Defensively, Arizona will have the chance to play with its fully healthy starting secondary for the first time since two snaps into the season opener against the San Francisco 49ers, when safety Jalen Thompson suffered an ankle injury that landed him on reserve/injured for three weeks followed by an activation and full 21-day evaluation period on the designated for return list.

Now that Thompson is back healthy — he played Sunday and contributed three tackles — his pairing with safety Budda Baker, October's NFC Defensive Player of the Month, has the opportunity to perform to the expectations set before the season began. Thompson's opinion is that the duo should be elite. Hopefully, Baker will be available Sunday after not practicing Wednesday and Thursday because of a groin injury.

"I feel like we can be the best safeties in the league," Thompson said Wednesday. "Obviously, I need to get a little more work. He needs to get a little more work, too. We both do. But I feel like, overall, we can be the best two safeties in the league. It's going to take a lot of work, a lot of studying, a lot of film work and just grinding every day. But I feel like we can be the best two if we just keep working."

Thompson's lofty beliefs do not stop in the safety room, either. In fact, he expressed his view that the Cardinals' entire defense has the potential to dominate the NFL.

"I think that, personally, we can be the best defense," Thompson said. "We've got all the pieces, we've got all the tools, we've got all the leaders, the experience. We've just got to go out there and do it now. Great coaches calling great plays, we've just got to go out there and execute now. In my opinion, I feel like we can be the best defense."