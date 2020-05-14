Cardinals Improvement Directly Linked to Murray's Growth

Until the Cardinals finally get on the field and begin playing games, no one can definitively answer questions about quarterback Kyle Murray’s growth from Year 1 to Year 2, especially considering the unprecedented aspect of this year’s offseason program.

We know how much he improved from the start of last season to the end. Still, the leap that players often make from their rookie season to the next one can often be the biggest they will make in their career.

For his part, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury likes what he is seeing from his quarterback.

Kingsbury said, “I try to talk to him at least once a week, if not more, and he's doing great. When you watch the installs with him, and you watch plays from last year, you just notice how far he's come from training camp on. There's definitely a different level of confidence, different levels of command of the offense and, and he feels it even though we haven't been able to get on the grass. He definitely feels a lot more comfortable heading into Year 2 and so I'm excited to finally get my hands on him whenever we can.”

Kingsbury touched on the areas where he is confident Murray will show the biggest growth.

“I think just more than anything, it's being around his teammates and doing all those things off the field that you want to see the face of your franchise do,” Kingsbury said. “The work ethic and the study apps and all those things that you can really learn after Year 1 that you have to do to be an elite player.

“And I think the biggest steps he's going to take outside of that is just decision making. Everything was happening really fast for him at times last year. Now, the second year in the system, he’s very familiar with his 0-line, his running backs, his receivers. I just feel like some of those negative plays we were taking early in the season will be erased and it's really going to help us as an offense.”

It’s become commonplace in the NFL for quarterbacks to arrange private workouts with teammates, especially in the time between the end of the offseason workouts and the start of training camp. It will be more difficult to put that together this year, but Kingsbury is hopeful it will happen. That will also be an important time for Murray to get some pre-camp time with wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

Kingsbury said, “He definitely will. We're all kind of on the wait-and-see plan right now. But I know they're all champing at the bit to get together and start working together. Unfortunately, they can't be with us here for the time being. I'm not sure on the timetable, (but) I know he's talked about figuring out a time to get all those guys together, and I'm sure they'll get that figured out down the road.”

Meanwhile, two of the Jones’ on the team’s roster were effusive in their praise for Murray.

Rookie tackle Josh Jones, like Murray, grew up in Texas and they were in the same high-school class.

Jones said of the Allen High standout, “All you hear, man, is he was like a myth and a legend up there. I don't think he lost one game. Won every state championship. I just know he's a winner, man. Everyone knew each and every game he performed at such a high level.”

From the other side of the ball, linebacker Chandler Jones marveled at what he witnessed last season.

“What stood out to me the most about Kyler is his ability and his progression,” jones said. “If you look at in Week 1 through (Week) 4, and you look at him in the last four games that we play, it wasn’t two totally different players, but two different players. How he was becoming more of an overall quarterback in one season.

“It's insane. For him to (now) have more weapons ... DeAndre Hopkins, Larry (Fitzgerald) and Christian Kirk. I don't want to say too much, but I'm excited to watch them. Like I have said in previous interviews, I have a front-row seat to that show. So that's gonna be fun.”